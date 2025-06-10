George Soros Launches Major Effort to Flip a Republican Stronghold Blue

Come every presidential election, most states tend to “follow the script.”

While things can gradually change over time, in a given year, most prognosticators can get a good measure on which states will vote for whom, at least outside of the battleground sites.

For example, states like California and New York are reliably deep blue year-to-year, at least in recent politics.

Conversely, certain states will almost always comfortably vote red — one can pretty much pick from any Southern state to see this point.

If controversial billionaire activist George Soros has anything to say about it, however, one won’t be able to pick just any other Southern state anymore.

A Soros-backed group, “Texas Majority,” is trying to turn the Lone Star State blue, and — unsurprisingly — there’s a lot of money behind it.

“Texas Majority PAC, a Soros-funded PAC, launched a ‘Blue Texas’ initiative Monday along with the Texas Democratic Party and a group of county parties, aiming to organize tens of thousands of volunteers, recruit candidates and boost turnout ahead of the 2026 midterm elections,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

The outlet added: “Soros, the billionaire investor and philanthropist, has devoted millions to turning Texas blue in the past and donated $2.1 million to Texas Majority in 2024 and $1 million in April, records show.”

According to The Hill, “Blue Texas” kicks off in earnest in July, with a major tour expected to go through over 24 Texas cities.

Before that, however, the Soros-backed PAC plans to hold multiple rallies throughout June.

It’s a spirited effort in a state that Democrats haven’t won a statewide election since 1994, per the Journal.

“Republicans have won every presidential election in Texas since 1980, and the last Democratic U.S. senator to win an election in the state was Lloyd Bentsen in 1988,” the Journal noted.

Despite those seemingly long odds, there is one specific race that Democrats think is within reach.

GOP Sen. John Cornyn is reportedly in the hot seat, per The Hill, and is staving off a fierce primary challenge from Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

While Republicans know who their players are in this brewing showdown, Democrats still have options to toy with.

Of note, it remains to be seen how much Soros’ activist son will be a part of these “Blue Texas” efforts.

George Soros has been a deeply polarizing figure due to his deeper pockets and far-left ideologies, but he has largely operated from the fringes, letting his money do much of the heavy lifting.

By contrast, his son, Alex Soros, has been a far more public presence, even holding a lavish fundraiser for failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz late last year.

That fundraiser may not have turned the White House blue, but it’s clear that neither Soros is done trying to turn things Democrat — even if it costs a lot of money.

