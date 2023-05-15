George Soros Responds After Viral 'Rumors' Snowball: 'Completely False'

The reports of of George Soros’ death have been grossly exaggerated.

The completely unsubstantiated rumor began where completely unsubstantiated rumors so often begin — on the world wide web, specifically on Twitter this time.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, a Twitter account with a whopping three followers declared the Hungarian-American investor deceased, and enough people were gullible enough to believe it and get the idea trending.

From there, it spread into what World Bulletin referred to as “the Western press.” That outlet — which itself doesn’t appear to have a Twitter account at all — ran a report on the unverified reports on the assumption that they were true.

Apparently, they were not.

Rumors that I had a heart attack are completely false. I am alive and healthy. — George Soros (@georgesoros) May 15, 2023

“Rumors that I had a heart attack are completely false. I am alive and healthy,” said a Monday-morning tweet from an account that describes itself as “The Official Twitter Page of George Soros.”

A spokesperson also confirmed to the Daily Mail that the 92-year-old Soros remained among the living.

According to the Daily Mail, the original source for the rumor was Politics For All Ireland, an organization that had three followers on Twitter at the time.

The account had 1,500 by late Monday morning — which may explain the reason for the fake news in the first place.

The Daily Mail described Soros as a man “who has used his wealth to reshape America in his liberal vision by bankrolling campaigns for woke district attorneys across the country.”

Twitter received the news that Soros had not passed with its usual class and refinement.

Which is to say, with almost no class or refinement whatsoever. Almost all the responses to the tweet expressed some level of regret that Soros was still with us.

Sure are a whole lot of people unhappy about it in your replies.

What’s that about?

😆 — Bodhi Crane (@CraneBodhi) May 15, 2023

There are those who consider Soros an admirable man, of course — but those folks are generally on the left side of the political spectrum.

“Soros has also been the subject of controversy due to his political views. Some see him as a global elitist, while others admire him for using his financial strength to support open society ideals,” the World Bulletin wrote. “Soros is also an influential figure in US domestic politics and has provided financial support to various political campaigns.”

