After Quintez Brown was arrested for allegedly shooting at Louisville, Kentucky, mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg last week, his bail was set at $100,000.

The 21-year-old was charged with attempted murder but got bailed out on Wednesday by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, a project run by Black Lives Matter Louisville.

The fund is also “fiscally sponsored” by the Alliance for Global Justice, a left-wing advocacy group with ties to liberal billionaire George Soros, Fox News reported on Monday.

According to police, Brown entered the Democratic candidate’s office and opened fire on the morning of Feb. 14. None of the five people in the room was hit, but Greenberg’s sweater was grazed, WLKY-TV reported.

At his arraignment on Tuesday, Brown pleaded not guilty to four counts of wanton endangerment along with attempted murder.

The next day, however, he was released on bond to house arrest, leaving many outraged.

“Our criminal justice system is clearly broken,” Greenberg said in a statement. “It is nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday.”

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Brown has been bailed out of jail, due to his propensity to violence,” Louisville Metro Council President David James said in a statement to WLKY. “I think it’s irresponsible and I hope those who contributed to posting this bond are prepared to be held accountable if Mr. Brown injures someone while out.”

Though the bail fund is based in Louisville and is meant for the local community, it has received major financial backing from some powerful national and global left-wing groups, according to National Review.

The AFGJ received $250,000 in 2020 from the Foundation to Promote Open Society, an arm of Soros’ Open Society Foundations. This contribution was meant to “catalyze Black communities into the global movement for climate justice,” Fox News reported.

The bail fund is also listed as a beneficiary of the Democratic fundraising group ActBlue and the Justice Democrats PAC, The Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday.

The latter, which supports far-left House Democrats such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, raises money for the bail fund via the ActBlue platform.

“Contributions sent to the Louisville Community Bail Fund through ActBlue are routed through the Tides Center, a liberal dark money behemoth that has received millions of dollars from Soros,” the Free Beacon reported.

According to tax filings, in 2020, the Tides Center contributed about $740,000 to the bail fund, which was co-founded by Black Lives Matter Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm, the report said.

In just a few weeks that summer, the fund bailed out 37 individuals who had been charged with violent offenses, such as rape, domestic violence, murder and wanton endangerment, WAVE-TV reported in October 2020.

One example is Austen Bush, a registered sex offender who was accused of beating and raping a woman, according to WAVE.

The victim, who spoke to the outlet anonymously because she was in hiding from Bush, said he beat her so badly that she ended up in the hospital with a lacerated liver. But the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid Bush’s $25,000 bail despite multiple motions filed in court showing that he was a parole violator and a “risk to the victim if released.”

The bail fund claims on its Facebook page that “[w]hile we work with national networks, we are also one of the only bail funds that rely entirely on support from individuals in our social justice community and impacted community.”

Now it has been revealed that major left-wing donors and Democratic groups are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars toward the fund, which is using that money to bail out potentially dangerous criminals.

