A leftist journalist tried to scoff at legal arguments made by Donald Trump’s attorney but found himself quickly shut down.

Former president Trump is now facing a second indictment regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents. He will appear in a federal court in Miami on Tuesday to answer the charges.

While the charges Trump is facing are very serious in nature and have the potential to spell a lot of trouble for him, many people who have been following this story over the past few months are asking one question — what about Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents?

Surely, if Trump is being indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents and storing them in his home in Florida, Biden should also be indicted for the documents from his vice presidency that were found in the garage of his Delaware home.

It seems as if there is one rule for Biden and the leftists, and another rule for Trump. That is the point that Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty made to journalist George Stephanopoulos.

On Friday, Stephanopoulos interviewed Trusty on “Good Morning America” and asked Trusty if Trump should be held accountable for his actions just like any other person would.

Stephanopoulos pointed out the blatant hypocrisy from the left, saying the fact that Biden is being accused of the very same thing as Trump, shows that this is just a political prosecution aimed at stopping Trump from being a serious contender for the White House.

“No person is below the law, that’s really the issue here,” Trusty said. “You’ve got these investigations in Delaware that are 1,000 times more serious by a sitting president who has authorized his DOJ to try to sink the candidacy of his prime opposition while that guy has unsecured documents that he stole out of a skiff dozens of years ago.”

Stephanopoulos then interjected and said that Trusty’s claim about Biden was “ridiculous,” but Trusty quickly came back by pointing out that there are thousands of boxes of classified documents that have been found in Biden’s home and in other places run by the Bidens.

Will Trump beat the charges levied against him? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (540 Votes) No: 4% (20 Votes)

“You have the ultimate unclean hands of a current sitting president who had no declassification, had none of the protections of President Trump, and who literally had to have stolen stuff from a skiff,” Trusty said.

Trusty finished by saying that what was at issue here was “unequal treatment and fairness” under the law.

Jim Trusty puts George Stephanopoulos in his place🔥👇🏻 “No person is BELOW the law…You have investigations in Delaware that are a thousand times more serious by a President who has authorized his DOJ to try to sink the candidacy of his prime opposition while Biden has unsecured… pic.twitter.com/LNWFTTSikY — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) June 9, 2023

Trusty is right on the mark, as that is precisely what is at issue right now regarding the Trump indictment.

No one is arguing that Trump should be above the law, or that he should not be punished if he did mishandle these sensitive documents. This is also not to say that Trump is innocent of the charges leveled against him.

The point is, if Trump is being charged for what he did with classified documents when he left the White House, then Biden should face similar charges, or at least a proper investigation.

This indictment is clearly politically motivated, a way for the Biden administration to try and kill Trump’s presidential campaign.

Whether or not Trump is guilty of the charges remains to be seen, but it is becoming clear that under the Biden administration, the law is not applied in the same way to everyone.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.