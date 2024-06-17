George Strait Breaks Record for Largest Ticketed Concert in US History

Country music icon George Strait set a record for attendance at a ticketed U.S. concert in his home state of Texas over the weekend.

The “Ocean Front Property” singer delighted 110,905 of his fans at a sold-out show in College Station at Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field on Saturday night, Billboard reported.

While multi-day music festivals such as Coachella, often draw major crowds that are much larger, those gatherings do not meet the criteria for records in concert attendance.

Video of the packed show went viral on social media:

George Strait breaks the U.S. concert attendance record Saturday night with 110,905 people at Kyle Field in College Station Texas (🎥 IG/rowdymerchco) pic.twitter.com/4iyoIFKFuz — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) June 16, 2024

Texas A&M’s athletic department also shared photos of the electric concert and celebrated Strait’s accomplishment:

The King of Broken Records 🤠

Last night George Strait broke the record for largest US ticketed show with 110,905 fans at Kyle Field!

Gig ‘Em George 👍🏻 📸 @alivecoverage for Messina Touring Group pic.twitter.com/TAYlUqqQjE — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) June 16, 2024

The previous attendance record for a single U.S. show stood for 47 years and was set in 1977. Raceway Park in New Jersey was packed that year by 107,019 people for a Grateful Dead concert, Billboard reported.

Strait, 72, took to his page on the social media platform X before Saturday’s concert to alert his fans that he was expecting a record crowd.

The singer asked people who planned to attend to prepare for a good time but also asked them to wear sunscreen and to ensure they were hydrated.

With expected record attendance for tonight’s show at Kyle Field, plan your afternoon accordingly! For more information visit https://t.co/T1Da4yoqpY pic.twitter.com/YrxKF7nP1x — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) June 15, 2024

Strait is currently promoting a new album called “Cowboys and Dreamers,” which is set for release in September.

The record will feature new music from Strait for the first time in five years.

WHKR reported the album is being dedicated to a few of Strait’s longtime friends who have recently died.

“I’m dedicating this record to my longtime manager and friend Erv Woolsey and my longtime fiddle player and friend Gene Elders (a player on four of these tracks), who we lost on the same day, March 20, 2024, as well as my longtime friend and road manager Tom Foote, who we lost on April 29, 2024,” the singer said of the album.

Strait added, “I will never forget all of the good times we had together. May they rest in peace with our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The country singer honored Woolsey in a Facebook tribute on the day he died.

Over his decades-long career, Strait has amassed 60 number one country hits, Texas Monthly reported.

