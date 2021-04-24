Former Republican President George W. Bush, during one of the most consequential elections in the country’s history, refused to choose the conservative major party candidate on the 2020 ballot, and instead wasted his vote, he has disclosed.

Bush, who was president from 2001 to 2009, told People magazine in an interview published this week that he voted for Condoleezza Rice, his second-term Secretary of State, and not former President Donald Trump. Bush said he wrote in Rice’s name, which is a fact she is aware of.

“She knows it,” Bush told the left-wing entertainment and lifestyle outlet, “But she told me she would refuse to accept the office.”

While it’s moderately comforting to know that the former commander-in-chief and leader of the GOP did not directly vote for then-candidate Joe Biden, it’s a bit of a gut punch for conservatives who spent eight years defending him and his family name from attacks from the left.

Some of us conservatives lost friends, alienated loved ones and — it felt like — risked life and limb to defend the country’s 43rd president.

TRENDING: Blue State Liberals Go Berserk Over Wyoming Roofing Company Offering New AR-15 to Newcomers

Criticism of Bush’s vote is, of course, not to denigrate Rice, who did a fantastic job running the State Department.

Rice, as opposed to other names which Bush could have written in, has remained a relatively popular woman in the conservative movement — even as the movement has left behind nation-building and other globalist policies.

At least the former president didn’t write in the name of Barack Obama — a man he refused to criticize for eight years from 2009 to 2017.

Bush has been relatively vocal since Obama left office — after former President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to become president in 2016.

Do you think Bush could get elected as a Republican in this day and age? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (20 Votes) 96% (426 Votes)

Bush, Politico reported, couldn’t bring himself to vote for either Trump or Clinton in that election. He actually at one point before Trump’s election, in rare public comments, speculated he might be the last Republican ever elected to the White House.

Politico reported that after it had become clear Trump would take the GOP nomination in 2016, Bush told those in his inner circle: “I’m worried that I will be the last Republican president.”

Bush’s fears were proved wrong when Trump shocked the world months later — doing what no representative for neoconservatism since him had been able to do, which was to get elected.

That was without the endorsement of the Bush family.

While the Bush name is presumably out of political capital in this day and age, the 43rd president was arguably the right president during the right time — especially when you consider his opposition in 2000 and 2004. But the face of conservatism has changed a lot over the last half-decade.

RELATED: Young Not Stupid: What SCOTUS' Religious Freedom Ruling in California Means for All of Us

Recent data from the pollster McLaughlin & Associates strongly indicates the policies of Trump remain a compass for the GOP, moving forward.

Bush, with Trump now a private citizen, is back on the circuit and hawking a new book that focuses on the profiles of 40 immigrants, all of whom he painted by hand.

In addition to speaking with People, he sat down this week with CBS News for a discussion about that book, and he also commented on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — which he refused to outright blame Trump for.

“That made me sick. I couldn’t believe it. Neither could you. Most Americans are sitting there going, ‘What the hell is going on?'” he told “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell. “Trying to guess the motivations of riled-up people — history is going to assess the blame when time goes on.”

“It made me sick,” former Pres. George W. Bush says of the Jan. 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol. As more rioters continue to be prosecuted, “people deserve to be busted,” he says. “History is going to assess the blame…but one thing is for certain, it’s just a sorry chapter.” pic.twitter.com/21o5ThN6YJ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 20, 2021

Bush did blame Trump — and not Democrats — for the divided state of the nation, telling a fawning O’Donnell: “The country was very divided during that period of time. And, you know, as a result, [Trump] wasn’t re-elected.”

Bush, now a darling of the mainstream media, refrained from criticizing Biden in the interview.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.