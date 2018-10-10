SECTIONS
George W. Bush and Mitt Romney Rush to the Aid of Republican Candidate Locked in Tight Battle

By Randy DeSoto
at 11:53am
Two Republican big hitters — former President George W. Bush and former 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney — are heading to Arizona to bat for U.S. Senate candidate Martha McSally ahead of November’s election.

McSally, currently a U.S. representative, is engaged in a tight race to keep the seat now held by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake in Republican hands. With Republicans holding a slim 51-seat majority, the balance of power in the Senate is in play.

The Air Force combat veteran, who represents the Tucson area, is facing off against Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, whose district includes the east side of Phoenix.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls taken over the last month gives Sinema a slight 1.8 percent lead. However, an ABC15/OH Predictive Insights poll published Tuesday found McSally with a six point advantage, 47 to 41 percent, while a CBS News/YouGov survey shows Sinema ahead by three points, 47 to 44 percent.

The Arizona Republic reported that Romney, a former Massachusetts governor who is running for the U.S. Senate in Utah, will headline a rally for McSally on Friday in Gilbert, just to the southeast of Phoenix.

TRENDING: Kellyanne Conway Hits Hillary Clinton on ‘Dangerous’ Comments About Civility

Romney is a Mormon, and that region of what is known as the East Valley has a significant Mormon population. It also abuts Sinema’s district.

Additionally, Bush will hold a private fundraising breakfast for McSally in Scottsdale next week, on Oct. 19. Sinema’s district includes a large swath of the city.

According to the Arizona Republic, Trump is expected to campaign in Arizona for McSally later this month.

He carried the Grand Canyon State by 3.5 percent in 2016.

Trump endorsed McSally immediately after she secured the Republican nomination in August, tweeting that she “is an extraordinary woman. She was a very talented fighter jet pilot and is now a highly respected member of Congress…(She) has my total and complete Endorsement!”

The political site FiveThirtyEight found that McSally voted with the president almost 98 percent of the time, while Sinema only sided with him in about 62 percent of her votes.

McSally supports Trump’s proposed border wall, while Sinema does not.

RELATED: The New Face of the Democratic Party: Mob Rule

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, who endorsed McSally in May, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao appeared at an event for the candidate on Monday in Arizona.

