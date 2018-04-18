George W. Bush Reveals Hilarious Joke Barbara Told Days Before Her Death

Former President George W. Bush said his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush, kept her trademark wit until the very end of what he described as a “beautiful life.”

Bush told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday that his last visit with his mom was a little over a week ago in Houston.

The son recounted that they were “needling each other” when her physician came in the room.

“You want to know why George W. is the way he is?” the 43rd president recalled his 92-year-old mother asking the doctor. “Because I drank and smoked when I was pregnant with him.”

Bartiromo burst out laughing, and others off camera (presumably including her crew) could be heard chuckling too.

“That’s hilarious!” the FBN anchor exclaimed.

Bush went on to express that he is comforted knowing his mother’s faith in God.

“She had great faith,” Bush said. “She truly believes that there’s an afterlife, that she’ll be wonderfully received in the arms of the loving God, and therefore did not fear death.”

“As a result of her soul being comforted on the deathbed, my soul is comforted,” he added.

Bush said his 93-year-old father, former President George H.W. Bush, was at his mother’s side when she passed.

The Bushes were wed 73 years ago, making theirs the longest marriage of any first couple in U.S. history.

Additionally, Barbara Bush shared in the rare honor — along with only Abigail Adams — of being both a first lady and mother to a president.

Local ABC News affiliate KTRK reported Barbara Bush will lie in repose for public viewing at St. Martin’s Church in Houston on Friday from noon until midnight.

A private funeral service at the church for 1,500 guests will follow on Saturday. Several former presidents and first ladies, as well as current first lady Melania Trump, plan to attend.

Following the service, the funeral procession will travel from Houston to College Station (approximately 100 miles to the north) for her burial at the George H.W. Bush Library on the campus of Texas A&M.

In a statement released on Tuesday, George W. Bush praised his mother as “a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more.”

He added, “Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother.”

