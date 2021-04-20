Login
George W. Bush Slams Modern Republican Party, Appears to Back Hypothetical 'Pro-DACA, Pro-Reasonable Gun Control' Candidate

Former President George W. Bush speaks during the funeral service of the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis of Georgia at Ebenezer Baptist Church on July 30, 2020, in Atlanta.Alyssa Pointer - Pool / Getty ImagesFormer President George W. Bush speaks during the funeral service of the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis of Georgia at Ebenezer Baptist Church on July 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer - Pool / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 20, 2021 at 12:14pm
Former President George W. Bush criticized the modern Republican Party as being “isolationist, protectionist, and to a certain extent, nativist,” in an interview with “Today” host Hoda Kotb.

“It’s not exactly my vision, but I’m just an old guy they put out to pasture. Just a simple painter,” Bush said when he was asked if he was disappointed with the current party.

Kotb then introduced a hypothetical Republican candidate for president in 2024 who would be “pro-immigration, pro-a path to citizenship for undocumented workers, pro-DACA, pro-reasonable gun control, pro-education funding for public schools.”

“Would that Republican have a shot in 2024?” Kotb asked.

“Sure, yeah,” Bush replied, adding that “it depends upon the emphasis” the candidate would like to focus on concerning how they would approach certain issues.

“I think if the emphasis is integrity and decency and trying to work to get the problem solved, I think the person has a shot,” he said.

“By the way, I think pro-immigration isn’t the right way to put it. I think border enforcement with a compassionate touch is how I would put it.”

The former president also addressed the temptation to criticize his predecessors.

Would you support a candidate like the one outlined by Kotb?

“Yeah, I guess I have been, sure,” he said. “[But] if I did, Michelle Obama might not be my friend.”

Bush added that people’s fascination with his friendship with the former first lady “really points out how bitter we’ve become.”

Bush appeared on “Today” to discuss his new book, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants.”

In the book, he features portraits of various American immigrants and says he hopes to inspire a more “respectful tone” for immigrants on Capitol Hill, according to The Hill.

“Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration,” he said, addressing Congress.

“Please put aside trying to score political points on either side.”

He told CBS’ Norah O’Donnell that the immigration debate “can create a lot of fear.”

“A nation that is willing to accept the refugee or the harmed or the frightened, to me is a great nation,” he said. “And we are a great nation.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
