Former President George W. Bush plans to raise funds for Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney next month as former President Donald Trump supports a primary challenger to replace the congresswoman.

The fundraising event is scheduled for Oct. 18 in Dallas, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Co-hosting the event will be Karl Rove, a former Bush political adviser who also consulted with Trump during his 2020 campaign. Former Texas Republican Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison is also scheduled to appear, according to the report.

Cheney’s father, Dick Cheney, served as vice president with Bush during his two terms in Washington.

The event illustrates the conflict between the two former presidents regarding Liz Cheney.

The congresswoman has served as a vocal anti-Trump voice among Republicans and voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 incursion of the U.S. Capitol.

In July, Cheney joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select House committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6. She originally joined as the only Republican member.

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who also voted for Trump’s impeachment, later joined the committee.

This month, Cheney became the vice chairwoman of Pelosi’s committee, which many Republicans view as a partisan farce.

“Every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day,” Cheney said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.

“I have accepted the position of Vice Chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal,” she added.

Last week, Cheney helped to announce that John Wood, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri and senior Bush administration official, would serve as senior investigative counsel for the Jan. 6 committee.

Thompson & Cheney Announce Senior Investigative Counsel for the Select Committee | Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol https://t.co/6QUDc8y5AB — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman in her primary challenge to Cheney.

“I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney,” he said in a statement.

“Harriet Hageman adores the Great State of Wyoming, is strong on Crime and Borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will fight for Election Integrity and Energy Independence (which Biden has already given up).

Planning on it. If you’re not busy meeting with Pelosi come back and visit us in Wyoming sometime. https://t.co/5uwytefnAR https://t.co/7zg45yjHab — Harriet Hageman (@HagemanforWY) September 9, 2021

“Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney,” Trump added in a statement.

