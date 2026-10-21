Former President George W. Bush’s brother, Neil Bush, announced in a Facebook post published Tuesday that he’s a complete and utter sellout.

How much of a sellout? So much so that he not only trashed President Donald Trump and “those who have enabled him” — they’re called the American voters, Neil — but he also endorsed a radical Democrat in the 2026 midterms.

“I voted early today, and I voted for James Talarico for the United States Senate,” he proudly wrote as he tried to flush his family’s previously tattered and imperfect but still important conservative reputation down the toilet.

“My vote was motivated by two things: deep concern about Ken Paxton’s record and genuine admiration for the character and principles I see in James Talarico,” he added in defense of a guy with a favorite drag queen.

The rest of the post was full of the usual claptrap you’d expect from a typical liberal Democrat voter, not the progeny of one of the most important Republican families in America.

First, Bush took shots at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running against Talarico.

“I have been deeply troubled by Paxton’s conduct as Texas Attorney General, particularly his decision to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election in other states in an effort to help Donald Trump remain in power,” Bush wrote.

“I believe that effort was an affront to our democratic institutions and the peaceful transfer of power,” he added.

Just to be clear, there was nothing illegal or morally wrong about Paxton’s lawful attempt to examine the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Continuing his screed, Bush also took a shot at Paxton for getting impeached, though it should be noted that, much like President Donald Trump, he was never convicted.

“My concerns about his judgment and conduct are hardly mine alone,” he wrote about Paxton. “He was impeached by the Republican-controlled Texas House, although subsequently acquitted by the Texas Senate.”

After being impeached in May 2023, Paxton released a statement calling the impeachment effort an “illegal, unfounded, and unethical” plot.

I am beyond grateful to have the support of millions of Texans who recognize that what we just witnessed is illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust. I look forward to a quick resolution in the Texas Senate, where I have full confidence the process will be fair and just. https://t.co/fEiAroA2DW — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 27, 2023

Bush then turned to slobbering over Talarico, a radical Democrat who’s previously said that “God is not a Christian” and that “God is non-binary.”

“I’ve never met James Talarico, but I have been enormously impressed by the way he approaches complicated and controversial issues,” Bush wrote. “He speaks with respect, seeks common ground, and seems genuinely interested in bringing people together rather than driving them apart.”

Yeah, sure, that must be why during remarks he made during a February profile in The New Yorker, he called Christianity the “most violent” religion.

Bush blindly continued that “his faith appears to be a deeply rooted source of humility, compassion, and conviction rather than a political weapon.”

At this point, it’s worth wondering whether Bush even reads the news.

What do you think of Neil Bush's endorsement of James Talarico? A betrayal of conservative values An understandable choice Irrelevant Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use A betrayal of conservative values 72% (18 votes) An understandable choice 0% (0 votes) Irrelevant 28% (7 votes)

“I see in him the qualities I admire most in public servants: integrity, civility, humility, and a willingness to listen to those with whom he disagrees,” Bush continued. “My impression is that he is a principled, pragmatic leader who understands that public office is a responsibility to serve, not an entitlement to power.”

Is he actually principled, though?

In a social media post published on Monday, Republican Texas Rep. Brandon Gill argued that Talarico simply wears principles “like a skin suit” while promoting unprincipled policies “that undermine everything you know and love.”

James Talarico takes your faith, your small town traditions, and your love for Friday night football and wears them like a skin suit. Then he promotes policies that undermine everything you know and love. https://t.co/cWhRiNMVXA — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) October 20, 2026

Bush finished his diabolical diatribe by insisting that he’s still a Republican.

“I have been a Republican for most of my life, and I still believe deeply in many traditional Republican principles,” he wrote. “But character matters more than party affiliation. Our democracy depends on leaders who respect our institutions, tell the truth, accept accountability, and seek to unite rather than divide.”

“Today, I voted against a style of politics that I believe has damaged our country. More importantly, I voted for the kind of character and leadership I hope will help heal it,” he concluded.

I don’t buy it, and neither should you.

Paxton is indeed an imperfect man, but so is Talarico.

The difference is that whereas Paxton is a Republican who at least tries to be conservative, “Talafreako” is a communist-lite lunatic who openly wants to upend Texas and, in fact, the whole country.

The fact that Bush cannot see this tells us everything we need to know about him and his very twisted vision of “conservatism.”

It’s the same weak, limp-wristed “conservatism” that led Republican politics before Trump arrived on the scene, and frankly, we should have zero interest in going back to it.

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