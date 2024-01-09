Georgia DA Prosecuting Trump Accused of Sex Scandal, Hiring 'Inexperienced Lover' to Go After 45

For a Democratic Party that spends most of its time decrying Donald Trump’s moral failings (real or imagined), the latest development in its political witch hunt fairly drips with irony.

On Monday, Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official facing criminal charges in Fulton County, Georgia, over the 2020 presidential election, filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the charges.

It argued that the case against him is “fatally defective,” and the Fulton County Court system should “disqualify the district attorney, her office, and the special prosecutor from further prosecuting this matter.”

Considering the same arguments would apply to the case against Trump, the ramifications could be huge.

Specifically, Roman alleges that Fulton County DA Fani Willis has been engaged in an “improper, clandestine relationship” during the entirety of this case, hiring her romantic partner, Nathan Wade, as her special prosecutor.

Roman and his lawyer further claim that Willis “never had legal authority to appoint the special prosecutor.”

The filing also alleges that Willis and Wade used the legal fees received from the case for their own personal benefit, taking lavish vacations together that are ultimately paid for by taxpayers. Wade has raked in more than a half-million dollars for his services, according to the filing.

And thus, on this basis, the filing argues, “both indictments contain structural errors and irreparable defects and should be dismissed in their entirety.”

If true, this is a devastating claim, and, as the filing contends, would totally invalidate the current political witch hunt underway in the Fulton County court system.

There are plenty of questions, though.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution informed its readers that “the document offers no concrete proof of the romantic ties between Willis and Wade,” though Roman’s lawyer Ashleigh Merchant, claims in the filing that the two have been on numerous trips together to areas that don’t appear work-related “and the special prosecutor has purchased tickets for both of them to travel on both the Norweigan [sic] and Royal Carribean [sic] cruise lines.”

“Sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed they had an ongoing, personal relationship during the pendency of the special prosecutor’s divorce proceedings,” the filing states.

In the filing, Merchant notes that Wade’s divorce filing is sealed. She told the Journal-Constitution she is trying to get it unsealed.

The New York Times seems to question the legitimacy of the case based on what the brief is missing.

Georgia State University ethics and law professor Chuck D. Cunningham told the Times that, “If Roman’s lawyer has actual evidence of an improper relationship between Willis and Wade, it was incumbent on her to make that part of her motion, such as by attaching sworn affidavits from witnesses with personal knowledge or authenticated documents.”

As The Times noted, it’s “unclear how the claims will affect the Georgia prosecution, one of several criminal cases against Mr. Trump.” But there’s no doubt that any move by the court to dismiss charges against a Trump co-defendant based on claims like this will have the former president’s lawyers demanding the same before the ink on the papers is dry.

That said, regardless of whether Willis and Wade were involved in a romantic relationship, Wade is clearly not at all qualified for the position.

According to Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Wade is “a private attorney who has never handled a felony case,” meaning Willis, possibly, hired her “inexperienced lover” to help handle one of the most important criminal cases in the United States.

A sex scandal rocking President Trump’s case in Georgia. A new motion says Fulton County DA Fani Willis financially benefited from hiring her inexperienced lover on the case. pic.twitter.com/LfjpDFzoPg — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 9, 2024

Again, nothing has yet been proven, nor has it been determined if Merchant and Roman are jumping the gun in asking the case to be dismissed entirely on the basis of this alleged improper behavior.

That said, if it is true, it would not be at all surprising coming from our Democratic elites and overloads, unfortunately.

As we see with clockwork regularity, our elites seem to think that rules and codes of ethics are only for us peasants, and that their status and position entitle them to behave however they choose (see: Biden, Hunter).

And this is only one of many instances of our elites acting like they’re above the law.

Granted, plenty of Republicans have been embroiled in scandals, but the sheer number coming from the left, and the seeming immunity granted to those with correct politics shows how little the left even cares about the law or morality.

If these allegations are true, it’s horrifically unethical behavior from a district attorney, and puts the entire case in jeopardy.

As the case stands, though, the operative word is “if.” Plausible as it might seem, the fact is Roman and Merchant have yet to provide actual proof of wrongdoing on Wallis and Wade’s part.

One way or another, however, the truth will come out.

As Shakespeare’s Cordelia says, “Time shall unfold what plighted cunning hides.”

