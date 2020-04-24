Georgia Dem Who Endorsed Trump Walks Back Resignation, Vows To Stand Up to Dem Bullies

Vernon Jones is a Democratic state representative in Georgia who made news this week when he announced his support for Donald Trump then said he would resign after facing backlash from members of his own party.

“I have left the plantation,” Jones said in a statement as he left his seat in Georgia’s House of Representatives.

Shortly after making the announcement, Jones clarified that his resignation did not mean he would be leaving the Democratic Party.

“I don’t plan to leave the Democratic Party because somebody’s got to be in there to hold them accountable — hold them accountable to how they are treating black people, root out the bigotry,” Jones said on “The Rashad Richey Morning Show.”

As it turns out, reports of his departure from the plantation have been greatly exaggerated.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Lithonia representative confirmed that he was going to stay in the Georgia statehouse to fight Democrats who want to “bully me into submission.”

Yesterday, I announced my intentions to resign from my office. But shortly thereafter, the outpour of support I received was too great for me to ignore. I will not allow the Democrats to bully me into submission. I will not let them win. I will NOT resign. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/gR2MsU5Rb3 — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 23, 2020

“Yesterday, I announced my intentions to resign from my office,” Jones said.

“But shortly thereafter, the outpour of support I received was too great for me to ignore.

“I will not allow the Democrats to bully me into submission. I will not let them win,” he continued. “I will NOT resign.”

His ceterum censeo? “#MAGA.”

“Little did I know that I would receive such barrage of attacks and name-calling by the far left of the Democratic Party,” Jones said in a video included with the tweet.

However, Jones said the support from people in his district and around the country convinced him to “remain on the battlefield.”

Jones said he received support from people from “every walk of life, every age, every color, every party.”

“That was emotional and that was motivational,” Jones said.

And you know what? This is officially awesome, given that Jones seems determined to be the Democratic Party’s worst nightmare.

There’s nothing the Left despises more than a free-thinking black man. Keep the hit pieces coming. The American people see through it. https://t.co/DMlWg6v1cu — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 20, 2020

The modern day Democratic Party has become more about defending the interests of illegals than it has the actual American people. I take issue with that. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 21, 2020

And of course, the Democratic Party showed how tolerant it is when it comes to people that disagree with it; Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams called Jones “an embarrassment”

“Vernon Jones is an embarrassment to the Democratic Party and does not stand for our values,” Williams said after Jones endorsed Trump.

“Never has that been clearer than this moment, when he chose to stand with the racist president who has made an all-out assault on Black Americans, who has tried to rip away American health care, and who has failed our country in its greatest time of need during the most important election in our lifetimes.”

Yeah, I get that Jones turned his back on the Democratic Party in his endorsement, and there’s a certain bitterness to the rejection. This happens anytime a relationship ends, particularly in a public way.

That said, calling him “an embarrassment” who has chosen “to stand with the racist president who has made an all-out assault on Black Americans” reinforces the impression the Democratic Party is a plantation that brutally punishes black people who think for themselves. The message is clear: If you follow Jones, you’re a traitor to your race.

The real embarrassment is race-baiters like Nikema Williams. One hopes that there are plenty more representatives like Vernon Jones who stand up to this — and we’re happy that Jones is going to stay in the House to fight the good fight.

