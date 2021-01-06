Vernon Jones is no bandwagon jumper.

On what is likely the darkest day for the Republican Party since Barack Obama won his second term in office, the Democratic state representative in Georgia announced Wednesday that he’s switching parties to join the GOP.

And he delivered a message Republicans needed to hear.

“Now, more than ever, the Republican party is in desperate need of leaders that know how to fight,” Jones wrote in a Twitter post. “I know how to fight.”

Moments ago, I announced that I am officially joining the Republican Party. Now more than ever, the Republican Party is in desperate need of leaders that know how to fight. I know how to fight. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) January 6, 2021

Jones’ announcement came as Congress gathered in the Capitol to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election to officially make an aging, almost certainly corrupt career politician the next president of the United States. And furious Trump supporters put their outrage on display.

It came as votes were being tallied in Jones’ home state that could well put Democrats in control of the U.S. Senate as well as the House of Representatives.

It came, in short, when every conservative, when every Republican and every American who cares about the future of the country, needs to settle in for the prospect of another long stretch to rival the Obama years of fighting to keep the country’s spirit of individual liberty alive.

That fight needs to continue in an age when an alarming number of their otherwise seemingly sane citizens are horrifyingly willing to accept a brand of leftism that is guaranteed to end in moral and fiscal bankruptcy.

Jones’ announcement got a warm welcome from many on social media.

Congratulations! You are the type of republican that is needed in the party – someone that actually fights for the people — Sol L🇺🇸 #StopTheSteal🛑🛑🛑 (@szlava97) January 6, 2021

YES!! We are so glad to have you!! We need real Conservative LEADERS and you are one of the BEST! — Dr. Carolina Girl #MAGA #StopTheSteal (@carolinagirl63) January 6, 2021

For those who follow politics, his announcement might not be a huge surprise.

Long before Wednesday, Jones’ discomfort with the Democratic Party was a matter of public record. He even quit the party briefly in April before returning with the declaration that he would not “allow the Democrats to bully me into submission.”

The dislike was obviously mutual, too, since as a black elected official, Jones’ support for President Donald Trump was seen on the left as apostasy on both political and racial grounds.

For mainstream media liberals, it’s apparently inconceivable that a black American might have the same respect for the country’s ideals and institutions as their white compatriots.

From the right, there was hope that Jones’ face might become a part of Republican politics above the level of state representative.

Thank you sir! I hear there is a Governor’s race and a Senate race coming up in 2022, either one of which needs a patriot like you! — “Dr” FrankD1992 (@FrankD1992) January 6, 2021

Please run for GA Governor!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) January 6, 2021

Anticipation of that kind of reaction might well have played a role in Jones’ decision to announce his party switch on the day he did, of course, but there’s nothing wrong with a politician having brains. On Wednesday, what mattered was an announcement that was an optimistic note when the party needed it.

If that gives Jones a push in his political future, he’s going to need it.

Do you see Vernon Jones becoming a force in the Republican Party?

If the votes from Georgia’s Senate races hold up, this country is going to be sorely tested in the immediate future. But it’s been tested before by the likes of Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and a rogues’ gallery of talented, soulless grifters who don’t scruple to use the powers of the U.S. government to attack the very people it was established to protect.

The grim truth is that the IRS scandal from the Obama years might look like a Sunday school picnic compared with what’s coming, given what the Trump years have revealed about the top echelons of previously respected institutions such as the FBI and the Justice Department, the malicious bias of the mainstream media and the obvious willingness of Big Tech to control the information Americans have access to.

That’s going to mean a fight. Given his past tussles with mainstream media liberals and Democrats when they were his own party, he’s going to be welcome on the right side of things.

