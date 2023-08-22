The chair of Georgia’s Freedom Caucus said that it is time the Fulton County district attorney who has spent more than two years working up to the indictment of former President Donald Trump faced legislative scrutiny.

Trump was indicted last week on conspiracy charges related to his challenge of the 2020 election.

Republican state Rep. Charlice Byrd announced on social media that she is supporting an effort from Republican state Sen. Colton Moore to investigate DA Fani Willis.

“I was elected to do a job, not sit on the sidelines. Given the concerning nature of the recent indictment in Fulton County, I have signed on to Senator Colton Moore’s letter calling for an emergency special session. I encourage my colleagues to do the same,” she posted on her Facebook page.

Georgia Freedom Chair Charlice Byrd has penned a letter calling for an emergency special session, joining Senator Colton Moore. pic.twitter.com/UXzat2wXbs — Georgia Freedom Caucus (@FreedomCaucusGA) August 22, 2023

In a statement posted on social media, she wrote “Having reviewed the evidence of possible corruption in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, specifically regarding the indictment of President Donald Trump and eighteen others, I believe it is time the General Assembly investigated this matter.”

She said that she supports Moore’s call for “an emergency special session of the General Assembly to investigate possible malfeasance.”

Do you think Trump will get a fair trial in Georgia? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (73 Votes) No: 98% (3478 Votes)

“If wrongdoing is found, as a duly elected member of the Georgia House of Representatives I am prepared to begin the impeachment process,” she wrote.

“The people demand this matter be investigated fully,” she wrote, calling upon other members to support the proposal.

🚨NEW: Georgia State Rep. @CharliceByrd, Chairwoman of the @FreedomCaucusGA, has joined with fellow Freedom Caucus member Sen. @realColtonMoore in calling on a special session of the Georgia legislature to investigate and potentially impeach Fulton County DA Fani Willis. pic.twitter.com/RmW5rGCOXV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 22, 2023

“We must seek the truth by doing our constitutional duty of overseeing the judicial system, to ensure the oath of office enshrined in law, that every District Attorney must take before assuming office, is respected and adhered to,” she continued.

Last week, when Trump’s indictment was announced, Byrd posted on Facebook, “It’s a dark day in Georgia but the Georgia Freedom Caucus and our coalition partners won’t sit by and watch this totalitarian corruption.”

THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP! The American people deserve answers That’s why I took the first step to call an emergency session to investigate the corrupt DA Fani Willis for targeting Donald Trump I need 3/5 of the Georgia House and Senate to sign onto my letter TIME TO SIGN! pic.twitter.com/1gmDmZBk6I — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 21, 2023

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis. America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents. pic.twitter.com/gpzg2l5uIU — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023

“We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis,” Moore said in a statement last week when he announced his call for a special session, according to Breitbart.

“As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis. America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors weaponize their elected offices to politically target their opponents,” he said.

Trump will be arraigned on the charges against him on Thursday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.