Media Outrage Over GOP Gubernatorial Candidate’s ‘Voter Suppression’ Is Off-Base

Secretary of State Brian Kemp addresses the audience and declares victory during an election watch party on July 24, 2018 in Athens, Georgia.Jessica McGowan / Getty ImagesSecretary of State Brian Kemp addresses the audience and declares victory during an election watch party on July 24, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. (Jessica McGowan / Getty Images)

By Molly Prince
at 8:11am
Georgia’s Democratic candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams, is calling for her GOP challenger to resign after a report emerged on Tuesday that his office was sitting on more than 53,000 voter applications, however, Abrams fails to provide the reasons why the applications were not fully processed.

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who is running for governor on the Republican ticket, is being accused of blocking primarily black constituents from registering to vote.

Yet, the aforementioned applications are currently in a “pending” status, not “purged” or “blocked” as reported, according to the Georgia GOP.

Pending applications were flagged due to missing information on registration forms, which typically is caused by failing to include registrants’ driver’s license number.

“As he has done for years, Brian Kemp is maliciously wielding the power of his office to suppress the vote for political gain and silence the voices of thousands of eligible voters — the majority of them people of color,” Abigail Collazo, a spokeswoman for Abrams, said in a statement.

While Abrams’ campaign is accusing Kemp of suppressing minority voters, all Georgia residents with pending applications are still able to vote during the midterm elections in November — if the issue is not resolved prior to Election Day, pending applicants can present identification at the polls to receive a regular ballot, otherwise, they can still vote using a provisional ballot.

Interestingly, the Democratic hopeful’s own voting initiative is responsible for a large portion of the flagged applications, according to GOP state Rep. Bert Reeves.

The New Georgia Project, which was founded by Abrams to register “all eligible, unregistered citizens of color in Georgia” to vote, canvasses with paper forms rather than via Online Voter Registration.

Since the OVR system prohibits a “pending” status, if the New Georgia Project registered voters online, 40 percent of the 53,000 would not currently be pending, according to the Georgia GOP.

This is not the first time that Abrams has falsely accused Kemp of suppressing black constituents’ votes.

In August, Abrams berated Kemp’s “suppression tactics” over a proposal to shut down three-quarters of the voting precincts in a predominately black county, leading to possible voter disenfranchisement, despite the decision to do so resting in Democrats’ own hands.

Abrams, who would be the nation’s first black and female governor if elected, emphasized the importance of voting her into office so not to “cede our right to vote.”

Abrams did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundations’ request for a comment.

Kemp and Abrams are in a statistical dead heat, according to the RealClearPolitics average. Kemp is ahead by 2 percent, within the margin of error.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Recently Posted

