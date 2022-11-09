Georgia GOP Poll Worker and Her Son Allegedly Kicked out of Polling Location After They Look Up Her Social Media

One unabashedly conservative Georgian’s exercise of her freedom of speech appears to have been too much to take for the Fulton County Board of elections.

Laura Kronen of Johns Creek fired off irate Twitter messages saying that she and her son were bounced from their poll worker jobs because of her social media posts.

My son and I were just KICKED OUT OF BEING A FULTON COUNTY POLL WORKER because I posted on Twitter this morning that I was working at the polls to ensure a free and fair election. HELP! — Laura K (@LauraKronen) November 8, 2022

Update: my son and I were just KICKED OUT of our polling location for reasons they will not provide. — Laura K (@LauraKronen) November 8, 2022

Fulton County representative Regina Waller said two poll workers were “relieved of their duties due to questionable social media posts,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Waller did not name names or provide details confirming that Kronen was the dismissed worker she was referencing.

Based on Kronen’s description of the alleged violating tweet, it appears she was referencing the following tweet:

Good morning! My son and I have arrived at our polling location in Fulton County to help make sure there is a free and fair election! — Laura K (@LauraKronen) November 8, 2022

Fulton County representative Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez framed the issue differently than did Kronen.

She said a poll worker raised concerns on Monday over “comments made by another poll worker during a virtual poll worker event Sunday and on social media.”

The secretary of state’s office also had some issues on Tuesday, resulting in the two poll workers being dismissed.

In a video of a confrontation between Seth Weathers, a former state coordinator for former President Donald Trump who has been calling attention to Kronen’s plight, and authorities, one of the men summoned to escort Kronen can be heard saying, “they do not want a disturbance.”.

🚨I’m here with Laura & the police She AND her son were kicked out by the police because the elections official at her location looked up her social media and saw she’s a Republican She’s an official poll worker at a federal election & she’s been removed from doing her duties https://t.co/IczpAXSExO — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) November 8, 2022

My neighbor was removed as a official Fulton County poll worker They eventually told her it was due to her social media posts – aka, she’s a Republican Free & Fair Elections! This is a major violation of federal elections law @GaSecofState https://t.co/IczpAY9HzO — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) November 8, 2022

Nadine Williams, the county’s interim elections director, said Tuesday she was “not at liberty to say” what the nature of the post was, but that “we just want to make sure the election is secure.”

“There were some things in there that were not allowed. You cannot take videos or photos in the election, so that’s what brought it to our attention,” Williams said.

The way CNN portrayed the issue was that a social media post connecting a poll worker and the Capitol incursion surfaced and that was the catalyst for outing the two poll workers.

“I am aware that it occurred. That really is a Fulton County internal issue. They have to mitigate the risk the way they see fit given that information,” Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, said.

“I think it would have been better if they found out earlier potentially and worked with the people, but since it was so last minute and it came to light so late, I leave it to Fulton County. But yes, that did happen earlier this morning,” Sterling said.

The social media post is under “investigation for concern,” Williams told CNN.

“We decided to remove them until we could complete the investigation,” Williams said.

