Georgia Republicans say they have doubled the number of poll volunteers to supervise the Senate runoff elections next week.

A total of 8,000 people volunteered to join a “historic effort” to ensure election integrity ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs, Fox News reported.

The number of volunteers is double the 4,000 people who have been supervising early voting in the state for the past few weeks.

“Georgians deserve total confidence in the fairness and accuracy of our state’s elections, and we’re thankful to the thousands of volunteers who will ensure that these runoffs are safe, secure, and that every legal vote is counted,” Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue said in a joint statement.

Do you think Sens. Loeffler and Perdue will win the runoff elections? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 73% (8 Votes) 27% (3 Votes)

TRENDING: McConnell Introduces Bill Tying $2,000 COVID Payments to 2 Major Trump Priorities

“Georgia Republicans have already mobilized the most robust ground game and poll watching operation in the state’s history and are fully prepared to make certain that the integrity of next week’s elections will not be cast under a shadow of doubt.”

President Donald Trump has alleged that widespread voter fraud in Georgia and several other battleground states marred the 2020 presidential election.

He railed against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a Tuesday tweet.

I love the Great State of Georgia, but the people who run it, from the Governor, @BrianKempGA, to the Secretary of State, are a complete disaster and don’t have a clue, or worse. Nobody can be this stupid. Just allow us to find the crime, and turn the state Republican…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

Loeffler faces Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock for one Senate seat, while Perdue battles Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff for the other.

The runoffs will determine which party controls the Senate.



Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.