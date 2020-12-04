Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp called for a signature audit of mail-in ballots following new testimony that was presented over allegations of voter fraud in his state during a Thursday Fox News interview.

“I think [a signature audit] should be done,” Kemp said, adding that the power to make the order lies with the secretary of state’s office.

“I think especially [given] what we saw today it raises more questions. There needs to be transparency on that.”

The Republican governor was responding to supposed videotape evidence of ballots being counted without oversight that was presented Thursday to a Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee, WGCL-TV reported.

The video from Fulton County allegedly shows people taking four boxes of ballots from underneath a table and counting them without an election supervisor present.

“The same person that stayed behind, the person that cleared the place out under the pretense that we are going to stop counting is the person who put the table there at 8:22 in the morning,” Attorney Jacki Pick said.

“I saw four suitcases come out from underneath the table.”

Caught on candid camera… Fulton County supervisors in Georgia tell poll workers, press and observers to leave the room… And then pull out SUITCASES of ballots. Say it with me… F R A U D. WHERE IS THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE?”pic.twitter.com/1Nc8cZqGXA — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 3, 2020

Each box is believed to contain about 6,000 ballots, amounting to about 24,000 potential votes in total.

Kemp called the testimony “concerning.”

“Hopefully, the secretary of state will update us on exactly what was going on,” Kemp said.

“They should be investigating this, I would imagine they already are.”

Jenna Ellis, one of the Trump campaign’s lawyers, responded to Kemp’s interview saying that the campaign has “requested signature verification FIVE TIMES.”

“President Trump and his campaign continue to insist on an honest recount in Georgia, which has to include signature-matching and other vital safeguards. Without signature-matching, this recount would be a sham and again allow for illegal votes to be counted,” the Trump campaign said in a November statement.

Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, the Republicans in Georgia’s January runoff, supported the president’s signature-matching demands last month and called for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s resignation.

“I think in the next 24 hours, hopefully, we will see a lot more from the hearings that the legislature had today and we will be able to look and see what the next steps are. That’s where we are now,” Kemp told Ingraham.

