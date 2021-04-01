Login
Georgia Governor: Biden Is Complaining About Voting Law to Distract from Border Situation

By Erin Coates
Published April 1, 2021 at 11:19am
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia criticized President Joe Biden for trying to get the Major League Baseball All-Star Game scheduled for mid-July pulled out of Atlanta as a “distraction” for how his administration is handling the crisis at the southern border.

“Joe Biden needs to focus on things that he can control like the southern border and that’s all this is, it’s a distraction,” Kemp said in a Thursday interview with Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Biden voiced his support for moving the MLB game in response to Georgia’s new voter law in an interview with ESPN on Wednesday.

“I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that,” Biden said.

“The very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these very sports. And it’s just not right.”

He added, “This is Jim Crow on steroids, what they’re doing in Georgia.”

Kemp signed legislation at the end of March that would expand early voting hours and require additional voter I.D. for mail-in voting, according to The Hill.

Electors are also given authority to challenge voter eligibility and non-election workers are forbidden to give food and water to voters waiting in line.

Kemp told Fox News that Biden needs to look at a side-by-side comparison of Georgia and Delaware instead of focusing on trying to get the MLB game out of Georgia.

“If you look at these comparisons, the state of Delaware has no in-person early voting. We have 17 days. In Georgia, you don’t have to have an excuse to get an absentee ballot by mail. In Delaware, you do,” he said.

“We have drop boxes, Delaware does not. And if you want to get a bottle of water while you’re standing in line in Georgia, you can absolutely do that. The elections officials can help you with that.”

Biden has been corrected by the establishment media for lying about the contents of the Georgia bill — specifically for claiming that it ends voting hours early.

“You can criticize the bill for many things, but I don’t think you can criticize it for reducing the hours you can vote,” University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock III told The Washington Post.

Kemp added that Biden and the Democrats are using his state’s law to “pass an unconstitutional mandate in H.R. 1.”

“It’s all part of a political narrative that they’re pushing and we’re going to continue to fight that.”

Georgia Governor: Biden Is Complaining About Voting Law to Distract from Border Situation
