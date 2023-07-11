Share
Commentary

Georgia Lawmaker Leaves Democratic Party, Joins GOP: 'I Will NEVER Apologize'

 By Joe Saunders  July 11, 2023 at 12:21pm
A Georgia lawmaker on Tuesday delivered a lesson every Democrat needs to learn.

State Rep. Mesha Mainor, who’s served as a Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2021, announced Tuesday she is leaving the party that claims to speak for black Americans and join the Republican Party instead.

And she did it in a way that shouldn’t be forgotten.

“My name is Rep. Meisha Mainor and today I made the decision to leave the Democrat Party,” she wrote in a Twitter post. “I represent a blue district in the city of Atlanta so this wasn’t a political decision for me. It was a … MORAL one. I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own.”

She followed that up with a video in which she said she was joining the GOP.

Mainor has been at war with her now-former party since at least late May, when she published a Twitter video declaring her support for parents’ control over their children’s education — at the expense of the teachers unions that dominate her now-former party.

Democratic leaders don’t like any members to have minds of their own. They especially don’t want black people and women getting any uppity ideas about not doing what they’re told when it comes to voting. From that point of view, Mainor’s announcement is a disaster.

During a news conference Tuesday, she made her point brutally clear.

“Members of the Democrat Party have publicly slandered me in every way imaginable,” she said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If it’s not your values to support kids in schools where only 3 percent can read, I don’t have the same values.”

And while Mainor is only one Democratic lawmaker in a single state, it’s an example that should terrify the Democratic Party as a whole.

The party that claims to stand for the rights of black Americans does exactly the opposite. When radicals demand “defunding police,” it’s largely minorities — black and Hispanic citizens — who pay the price, since they’re the majority of crime victims in the major cities.

When the Democratic Party as an institution opposes education reform programs such as school vouchers and charter schools, it benefits teachers unions (which have a reserved space in the Ninth Circle of Hell for betraying countless millions of children over the decades) while leaving black and Hispanic children stuck in failing public schools.

Those children are robbed of an education — the single most important tool in American life for climbing out of poverty.

When Democratic President Joe Biden effectively opens the southern border to an endless stream of illegal immigration it ignores the devastation of the poor it claims to champion.

Do you think more Democrats should leave the Democratic Party?

“We’ll send a million dollars to the border for immigrant services, but black communities, not even a shoutout,” Maison said in the May video.

“I’m sorry,” she said with a smile that didn’t look sorry at all. “I don’t agree with this. I’m not backing down. And I’m actually just getting started.”

On Tuesday, she took that start a big step further — and got plenty of support for it.

Well-wishers included former Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and current Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds.

But there were many others, too.

“Good for you!” one Twitter user wrote. “May you be a beacon for others to see their way to clear thought.”

Tweets like that, and the thinking behind it, have to trouble Democrats far beyond the Peach State borders.

What if more black Americans — elected officials or just plain citizens — finally realized that the current iteration of the Democratic Party holds nothing but serfdom for the vast, vast majority of their community, while a lucky few — such as Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Barack Obama — amass power and wealth far beyond their merit?

The Journal-Constitution reported that after the party switch, Mainor is “believed to be the first Black woman to serve as a Republican in the Georgia General Assembly, according to state House officials.”

(As an aside, it should be a fairly straightforward matter of record on whether Mainor actually is the first black woman to serve as a Republican. Maybe no one knows what a “woman” is anymore?)

And, as the Journal-Constitution reported, it puts a massive target on her back when it comes to getting re-elected in an Atlanta district where “over 89% of voters backed Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.”

Mainor is the second state-level Democratic lawmaker to switch parties this decade, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Former Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones, an outspoken defender of individual liberty, made his switch official on Jan. 6, 2021. (It was overshadowed by some other news taking place that day in the nation’s capital.)

He followed that with an unsuccessful run for governor.

As the Democratic Party lurches ever more leftward, crippled by the cowardly, geriatric leadership of old pols like President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and a youthful, out-of-the-mainstream rising generation represented by the likes of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, it needs to hear voices like Mainor’s and learn the lesson on offer.

She’s a black woman. She knows her mind. And she knows which party is really interested in solving problems.

And it’s not the Democrats.

Conversation