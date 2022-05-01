A man in northwest Georgia is facing murder charges after killing his grandmother in arguably the most brutal way possible: Stuffing her in the freezer while she was still alive.

According to an April 16 report from The Associated Press, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III is facing charges of murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another after Floyd County police discovered the body of 82-year-old Doris Cumming in the freezer of the home she shared with her grandson in the unincorporated town of Armuchee.

Police say they discovered the body on April 14.

According to law enforcement, Cumming’s family initially wasn’t worried because they thought she had moved out of state.

However, when they didn’t hear from her, they became concerned. They reported her missing, leading to the investigation.

That, in turn, led to the macabre discovery — as well as the disturbing details about Cumming’s final moments.

Police say they believe Cumming was injured in a fall back in December, the AP reported. However, Tincher didn’t want to seek medical attention for his grandmother because he was wanted for a 2018 case in which he allegedly made terroristic threats against his wife.

Instead, law enforcement officials said he dragged her through the home, wrapped her in plastic bags and shoved her in the freezer.

In the charges against Tincher, prosecutors said he “heard and saw numerous bones break” as he dragged his grandmother through the house, the AP reported.

He also “acknowledged her back broke going into the freezer.”

“From what we determined, at the time, he believed she was still breathing and had some movement at the time she was going into the freezer,” said Floyd County investigator Brittany Werner in an interview with WAGA-TV.

Tincher said there was “no altercation or provocation” before he put his grandmother in the freezer, according to the AP.

While he lived in the house for several months with the body still in the freezer, he moved the freezer to a storage unit in March.

Nevertheless, he stressed to police how much he loved his grandmother.

“He said she was the only family member that gave him the courtesy and love and attention he needed,” Werner told WAGA.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an autopsy on Cumming’s body, the result of which will likely determine how strong the case against Tincher is.

However, whatever the outcome, we know this much:

If this account is true, it doesn’t speak well of a man who, after “the only family member that gave him the courtesy and love and attention he needed” fell and injured herself gravely, could apparently only think of how to keep himself from going to jail, not how to keep his grandmother alive.

