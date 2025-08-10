Georgia Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Trump

Jauan Rashun Porter was arrested on Friday for an alleged social media tirade about killing President Donald Trump.

The suspect, a 29-year-old from Rome, Georgia, had joined a TikTok livestream on July 26 about the Trump administration and their “Alligator Alcatraz” facility, which has been used to detain illegal aliens.

Porter allegedly dropped a comment threatening the commander-in-chief’s life.

“So there’s only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes,” Porter remarked, according to a release from the U.S. Justice Department.

There were similar comments made over the next several minutes of the livestream.

“I’m gonna kill Donald Trump. I’m gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead,” Porter allegedly continued.

“I’m gonna watch him bleed out and I’m gonna watch him die,” the remarks read. “I’m gonna do that.”

When other livestream participants raised the possibility of federal agents paying him a visit, Porter defiantly added, “I’m gonna kill them too.”

The comments appeared to be more than empty threats.

According to the Justice Department, when Secret Service agents joined local and state police to investigate Porter’s apartment, they found two pipes, pistol ammunition, and Tannerite, which is an explosive.

“Porter has prior convictions for terroristic threats, influencing a witness, mutiny in a penal institution, drug possession, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and domestic violence. He is currently on probation,” the release noted.

The suspect was therefore charged with making threats against the President. He is expected to receive a detention hearing on Aug. 12.

“The allegations against Porter are serious and required a swift, decisive, and collaborative response,” U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said in the release.

“We do not tolerate threats against public officials or law enforcement officers, and Porter will now face the consequences of his actions.”

The alleged threats against Trump come over one year after he was nearly murdered during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A bullet grazed his ear in the attack, which killed audience member Corey Comperatore and seriously injured fellow attendees David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

Weeks later, Trump was golfing at one of his courses in Florida when an alleged would-be assassin was waiting for him in the bushes with a rifle.

The suspect was fired upon before he fled, and police captured him in Martin County.

