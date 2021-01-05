Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Georgia Officials Irate as Trump Files New Election Lawsuit

×
By Erin Coates
Published January 5, 2021 at 1:00pm
P Share Print

Attorneys for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger responded to President Donald Trump’s latest lawsuit, saying it seeks to “disenfranchise millions of Georgia voters at the thirteenth hour.”

“By virtue of these violations and as described in the Complaint, the Defendants certified an unconstitutional and unlawful Presidential election in Georgia,” lawyers from Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr’s office said in the filing.

“There have been numerous suits filed since the November 3, 2020, general election, challenging most of the issues set forth in [Trump’s] motion,” it added.

“In all resolved suits, the claims have been flatly rejected.”

Trump filed the lawsuit on New Year’s Eve, just before The Washington Post released audio of a call between Trump and Raffensperger in which the president urged the secretary of state to “find” enough votes to reverse the election results.

TRENDING: Pence Backs 'Dirty Dozen' Bid To Block Biden Electors and Prove POTUS Won the Election

“Plaintiff does not seek a remedy disenfranchising any lawful votes — i.e., votes that are not illegal cast and thereafter validly counted,” the lawsuit read.

“Rather, he asks the Court to uphold the rule of law and the important separation of powers principles in the Georgia Constitution (executive v. legislature), which are fundamentally intended to protect all voters in the country, both those inside and outside Georgia, in elections for President and Vice President of the United States.”

The lawsuit added, “Defendants’ conduct has caused and will cause Plaintiff irreparable harm. Defendants have undermined the constitutionally authorized process for appointing Electors and will continue to do so for the 2020 General Election, unless the relief requested in the Complaint is granted.”

The attorneys filing on behalf of Kemp and Raffensperger said that Trump’s claims are “moot and otherwise frivolous.”

Do you think Trump will win this lawsuit?

“The people, the Secretary, and the Governor all complied with and discharged their obligations under Georgia and federal law — as have the president properly certified presidential electors,” the filing read.

The legal brief was filed as Trump appeared in Georgia Monday night prior to the Senate runoff elections, Politico reported.

Although the rally was intended to support the Senate campaigns of David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Trump also attacked Kemp and Raffensperger.

“I’m going to be here in a year and a half,” he said. “I’m going to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state.”

Trump and his supporters have filed about 60 lawsuits in various states, with the one in Georgia being the latest of his challenges.

RELATED: Last-Gasp Election Challenge Fails on Eve of Electoral College Certification

Despite numerous claims of voting irregularities, including affidavits alleging fraud sworn to by reported eyewitnesses, no court has yet ruled that widespread fraud materially affected the results of the presidential election.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Cohen has set a hearing for Tuesday morning on the suit but criticized Trump’s lawyers for not filing the case sooner.

“Although Plaintiffs’ counsel could have requested … an immediate hearing over this past holiday weekend, and obtained a hearing before the duty district Judge, counsel did not do so,” he wrote.

Congress is set to assemble to count electoral votes on Wednesday with the intent to certify the election results.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







40% of Teachers and Staff Refused To Show Up for Work When Schools Reopened
Georgia Officials Irate as Trump Files New Election Lawsuit
New Congresswoman Explains Why She Refuses To Relinquish Her Gun: 'I Am My Own Security'
Even NYC Mayor de Blasio Is Furious with Cuomo Over His New Vaccination Threat
South Carolina Just Debuted Its New State Flag - And Nearly Everyone Hates It
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×