Georgia Politician Who Clashed with Trump in 2020 Flips to Democratic Party, Citing the Bible

We need a phrase for the specific kind of narcissism that seems to motivate former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

In a piece published Tuesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Duncan, a former Republican who accused President Donald Trump of trying to steal Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, explained that he switched parties because, as a Democrat, he now finds it easier to love his neighbor.

Yes, you read that correctly.

According to Duncan, the party that stoked the flames of unhinged Marxist madness in 2020; that gleefully shuttered churches, locked down their fellow citizens, and threatened anyone who failed to comply; that imposed mask mandates and destroyed the lives of people who refused the COVID vaccine; that censored dissenting speech online; that flooded America’s borders with criminals; that openly celebrates the murder of the unborn and the genital mutilation of children; that encourages and cheers political violence; whose voters now demand lawlessness from their elected leaders; that made icons out of degenerates such as George Floyd, Luigi Mangione, and Kilmar Abrego Garcia; and whose legislators refused even to stand in recognition of the families of American women and girls brutalized and murdered by illegal immigrants, that party somehow represents loving one’s neighbor.

Duncan, of course, ignored all of these inconvenient facts about modern Democrats.

Instead, the former lieutenant governor cited health-care spending as a barometer of love for one’s neighbor.

“Medicaid funding is now in shambles because of the not so ‘big beautiful bill’ with budget cuts totaling $911 billion over the next 10 years,” Duncan wrote. “Any state-led expansion of Medicaid now will be complicated and expensive given the current dynamics. Nobody ever said loving your neighbor was going to be easy or cheap, just worth it.”

The former Republican also bemoaned Trump’s enforcement of immigration laws.

“Recent immigration policies have turned into a lesson on how not to love your neighbor,” Duncan insisted. “Ordering military style raids on undocumented but law-abiding families for the sole purpose of creating a feeding frenzy on social media is the epitome of heartless, not to mention pointless. For anyone willing to look through a nonpartisan lens, the solution to our immigration woes is simple: Secure the border, identify and deport undocumented immigrants guilty of a felony and offer a pathway to citizenship to everyone else. Problem solved.”

Indeed, for Democrats the solution to illegal immigration always involves amnesty.

Duncan, of course, clearly believes that he has the Bible on his side.

“‘And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ The second is this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these” (Mark 12:30-31).

To the former lieutenant governor, therefore, health-care spending and amnesty signal love for one’s neighbor.

One wonders, however, what Duncan would make of another Biblical injunction:

“Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you” (Matthew 6:2-4).

That passage would seem to indicate that, for sheer hypocrisy, Duncan ranks with the Pharisees of old. After all, the AJC constitutes a fairly loud trumpet with which to tout one’s own moral goodness.

And that does seem like the point of the whole thing. On some level, Duncan might actually want to do good. But his behavior suggests that he really wants others to view him as a good person.

Why else, for instance, would he promote his AJC article on the social media platform X?

“My decision was centered around my daily struggle to love my neighbor, as a Republican,” the former lieutenant governor wrote.

That sure sounds self-focused, does it not? At minimum, Duncan certainly had no problem informing his left hand (and X users) of his right hand’s activities.

Republican 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney did something similar in 2020 when he marched with Black Lives Matter protesters. With an estimated net worth in the hundreds of millions, Romney could have easily improved many black lives. The point of joining that march, however, was to be seen doing it.

Thus, one might describe weak Republicans’ cheap virtue-signaling as “pulling a Romney.”

But what do we call it when those Republicans go as far as to formally join the Democrats? Worse yet, what do we call it when they use selective Bible passages to conceal their narcissistic desire for praise?

From now on, we shall call it “pulling a Duncan.”

