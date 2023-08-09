Georgia Prosecutor Expected to Seek Over a Dozen Indictments Next Week in Trump Case: Report

A new report says Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking to harvest more than a dozen indictments from a Georgia grand jury next week as she nears the end of her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election.

The Democratic DA has been looking at conspiracy and racketeering charges, according to CNN.

CNN reported that Trump supporters who are among those targeted by Willis expect to be indicted next week. Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump said the Trump camp expects the indictment, according to Fox News.

🚨 BREAKING: Fulton County DA Fani Willis Will reportedly seek ‘more than a dozen’ indictments in probe into Donald Trump when she presents her case before a grand jury next week — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 9, 2023

“I think if you look at the barricades, the fact that she’s got her PR team doing fresh pictures for her, it’s a good indicator that Fani wants her moment and she will get on the bandwagon with the rest of the corrupt DAs and AGs that we’ve seen out of this country,” Habba said Sunday.

“Look at Fani, [she waited] two years, but she’s bringing this case now. Why? Because of election interference. They want to keep him tied up in trials, keep his lawyers tied up so that we’re distracted and not focused. It’s not going to work. He is a machine, and he knows what he’s doing in a campaign. You know, he’s done this rodeo before,” she added.

Willis has indicated her target date for the indictments was the first half of this month, according to The New York Times, which noted security has been increased around the courthouse in downtown Atlanta.

The Times said that as of Tuesday, two witnesses who have been subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury have not yet received notices to testify in the next 48 hours, implying the grand jury will not get the case this week.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis is expected to seek more than a dozen indictments when she presents her case regarding efforts by Trump and allies to overturn the election, per ⁦@SaraMurray⁩, ⁦@JMOCNN⁩ and ⁦@ZcohenCNN⁩. https://t.co/tHERvFfnbE — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 9, 2023

During a speech Tuesday in New Hampshire, Trump attacked Willis, according to the Independent.

“There’s a young racist in Atlanta … They say she was after a certain gang and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member,” he said.

“This is a person who wants to indict me. She’s got a lot of problems. But she wants to indict me to try and run for some other office … Wants to indict me for a perfect phone call, this was even better than my perfect call on Ukraine.”

Trump was referring to a controversial call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“I challenged the election in Georgia, which I had every right to do… and they want to indict me because I challenged the election,” Trump said.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat last week said he is ready to process Trump, according to WSB-TV.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat said.

“If an indictment came today, we would be ready,” Labat said, according to the New York Post.

Trump is currently facing two federal indictments brought by special prosecutor Jack Smith, one alleging mishandling of classified documents and one charging Trump with conspiracy and obstruction for Trump’s challenge to the 2020 election. Trump is also facing charges in New York of falsifying business records in connection with payments made during the 2016 presidential election.

