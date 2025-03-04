Georgia Trump Supporter Blows Up at Baiting CNN Reporter, Walks Off Mid-Interview: 'She Ain't Talking Facts'

The obvious leftist bias of a CNN reporter caused a Georgia man to stand up and walk out mid-interview, saying, “She ain’t talking facts.”

CNN’s Elle Reeve recently traveled to Brantley County, Georgia, which she described as the most pro-Donald Trump county in a swing state, to see what residents thought of Elon Musk, who is spearheading the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“People had had a strong emotional connection to President Trump, and they thought Trump was for them instead of the elites, so we wanted to see what they made of billionaire Elon Musk,” Reeve said, introducing the segment, which had a strong PBS/NPR vibe to it, complete with folksy background music being played throughout.

The tactic was obvious. Democrats, having thrown everything they can at Trump, are now targeting Musk, who is less known by the public. They are attempting to make Musk the bogeyman due to his efforts to cut waste and corruption.

“This rich guy is coming after your government benefits” was apparently Reeve’s argument, along with, “He doesn’t care about you.”

The reporter interviewed various residents throughout the segment and then ended by sitting down with three men at a local restaurant in Nahunta, Georgia.

“Prices of groceries, egg prices haven’t gone down since Trump took office,” Reeve said.

So six weeks into his second term, after a disastrous four years under President Joe Biden and the Democrats and Congress, who spent money like drunken sailors, sparking the worst inflation in 40 years, and Reeve was complaining that Trump hasn’t solved it yet.

David Herrin, sitting across from the CNN journalist, responded, “Give him a little bit of time. Will you come back in a year or two years? Let’s look at the halfway point, because we all know everything takes time.”

Do you trust the mainstream media? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (10 Votes) No: 99% (1306 Votes)

Trump “also said it would probably be a little more painful to start with, but it would get better,” Herrin pointed out.

That’s a rational response. Ronald Reagan was elected in times very similar to these, at the end of the failed presidency of Jimmy Carter. He set about putting things right, but it took a little bit of time.

The inflation rate in 1981, the year Reagan took office, was 8.9 percent. That summer, Congress passed his tax reform plan, called the Economic Recovery Act, which he signed into law in August.

The recession, which had begun in the election year of 1980, continued as Reagan’s policies were coming online in 1982. But by 1983, things began to boom and continued to do so, with a few minor interruptions, for the next 25 years.

Reeve then turned the conversation toward Musk, asking the men whether they trust him, given he is a government contractor with business interests at stake. And she pointed out that he smoked pot on Joe Rogan’s podcast when the host offered it to him. “Do you trust him as, like, a stable, rational, reasonable person to be doing this job?” the reporter asked the men.

What she didn’t mention was that the pot-smoking incident was in 2018.

Further, Musk said at the time that he’s “not a regular smoker of weed” because he “doesn’t find it’s very good for productivity.”

“It’s like a cup of coffee in reverse,” he noted.

Herrin was becoming frustrated with Reeve at this point, saying, “This whole daggum town smokes pot. You’re part of the Democrat Party, in my book.”

The reporter, in a voiceover, then informed her viewers, “The conversation devolved quickly. We had not anticipated the emotional connection he already felt with Musk.”

Subtext of Reeve’s words: Herrin was not being rational.

CNN next showed Herrin standing up and announcing, “This is over with. He said on TV he smoked pot? I don’t care. I’m saying it don’t matter.

“She’s coming in here with ignorant arguments. She ain’t talking facts. I can prove you’re a Democrat by the level of ignorance that you portray,” Herrin continued.

The Georgia man turned toward the camera as he was leaving, saying, “Donald Trump, Elon Musk, please drain the swamp. While you’re there, get the job done. Please.”

Good for Herrin for not wanting to be part of CNN’s anti-Trump, anti-Musk propaganda piece.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.