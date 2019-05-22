Georgia Woman Conned Out of More Than $80K After Engagement to Man She Met Online: Police

A man who allegedly conned a Georgia woman out of more than $80,000 after becoming engaged within one week of knowing each other was arrested Tuesday night.

John Martin Hill, 35, was arrested in Franklin, Tennessee, and booked into Williamson County Jail, according to an update from the Gwinnett County Police Wednesday.

The victim and Hill first interacted on the online dating website Match.com on March 27 and met that same day, according to police.

The suspect allegedly told the woman he was a millionaire.

They were engaged within a week.

John Martin Hill was arrested yesterday in Franklin, TN. He is at the Williamson County Jail. We are thankful that the victim in our case came forward & reported this crime. Any other victims should contact their local police department. Details: https://t.co/z1jZ9v8DYO pic.twitter.com/svatgLMA9v — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) May 22, 2019

The couple chose a home after Hill allegedly convinced the victim the two were in love.

Hill reportedly stopped contacting the woman once she gave him more than $80,000 to go toward buying the house and furniture.

Hill allegedly committed similar acts in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.

He reportedly changed his name multiple times over the course of two and a half years.

A detective also discovered that Hill lived with a different woman and child as well.

“When meeting someone online, be very cautious sharing personal information, financial information, or cash with someone in the early stages of a relationship,” police said in the release.

“These types of con men are very good at manipulating their victims. They tend to say everything that a woman wants to hear.”

