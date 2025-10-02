Georgia's New Gov Candidate Says, 'I'm as Georgia as We Come,' While Wearing a Hijab

A new gubernatorial candidate has entered the fold in Georgia with an incredibly cringeworthy advertisement to let voters know who she is.

Democratic candidate Ruma Romman posted her campaign ad to social media platform X on Monday where she spouted all the usual leftist drivel about people being put last while big, bad corporations hold down them down. She promised to feed the hungry, increase the minimum wage, open hospitals, and help small businesses. “Georgia belongs to all of us, not just corporations and special interests,” Romman declared in front of a group of paid actors.

The ad is very boilerplate, but one remark stuck out not for being odd, but objectively false. Romman told her audience, “I’m as Georgia as we come.”

No, Romman is definitely not “as Georgia as we come.”

Now is the time to be brave. Republicans in Georgia have controlled our state for over 20 years leading to underfunded schools, closing hospitals, & low wages stuck at $5.15. I’m running for Governor to change that. pic.twitter.com/E37ZDQgCb6 — Ruwa Romman (@ruwaromman) September 29, 2025

She is not from Georgia. According to her Wikipedia page, she is from Jordan. She lived there until she was seven.

That comment sounds even more absurd given that Romman — a Muslim — is wearing a hijab while saying it.

According to Pew Research, most adults in Georgia identify as Evangelical Protestant, mainline Protestant, or historically black Protestant at 33 percent, 10 percent, and 14 percent respectively.

Just 1 percent of Georgia’s adults are Muslim. Again, she is not “as Georgia as we come.” Nothing about being a Muslim from Jordan says “Georgia” to voters.

Religiously unaffiliated adults who say their beliefs are “nothing in particular” came in at 20 percent.

Atheists and agnostics stand at 3 percent each. Romman would have been better off showing no religious affiliation.

The colony’s founding saw trustees ban rum and slavery to encourage the settlement of “English and Christian” colonists.

Granted that initial vision did not work out as many restrictions — notably the colony’s cap on land ownership — would be lifted, but its founding for a Christian people should not be overlooked if Romman wants to convince audiences that a Muslim woman is the spitting image of a Georgian.

The past and the present say otherwise.

Ballotpedia lists six other Democrats in this race, so it’s unlikely Romman is going to get anywhere considering how tremendously bad her campaign has started, but her nonsense is still worth calling out.

This is not Georgia.

This is a Middle Eastern transplant whose views are antithetical to this country’s.

