Georgia's Radical Progressive Senator Launches Crazy Attack on Trump Supporters

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia raised a question to Christians who support Donald Trump wondering what God they actually worship.

He went so far as to liken them to American Christians in the past who supported slavery or segregation. It should be noted that the abolition movement was Christian at its core, but that’s for another time.

An Associated Press VoteCost poll conducted following the 2020 election found that 81 percent of white Evangelicals cast their ballot for Trump, while 18 percent voted for Biden.

Additionally, VoteCast found that 50 percent of Catholics went for Trump and 49 percent for Biden.

So Trump garnered a large percentage of the Christian vote.

And this is not surprising, given his record of promoting religious liberty, and supporting the pro-life cause.

During an interview on the “The New Yorker Radio Hour” published last week, host David Remnick asked Warnock, “The enormous number of people of earnest faith, who look at someone who lies the way [Trump] does, who’s now been convicted of multiple felonies, how do you analyze that?”

“Well, there were a number of Christians, a whole lot of Christians, who were pro-slavery. And, there are a whole lot of Christians who were pro-segregation,” Warnock answered.

“There’s a recurring line by Martin Luther King Jr. in his letter from the Birmingham jail. He says it a few times, and in his speeches — he says, ‘I am so disappointed in the American church,’” the senator continued, noting he was paraphrasing King’s letter.

Warnock said that King also asked in the letter, “What kind of people worship there? Who really is their God?” referring to church leaders in the South, where segregation was the law until the mid-1960s.

“That’s the question for this moment,” Warnock asserted with regards to Christians who back Trump. “Who really is their God? Particularly when we’ve been told by a lot of folks on the far right for years that their focus is family values.”

The senator — who continues to be the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where King pastored — questioned Christians who focus on “matters of private morality” like sexuality and marriage, yet support Trump.

Warnock described him as, “A man who has had several marriages, who found himself caught up in the crosshairs of his decision to have an affair with a porn star, and these same folks who raised these issues around family values and private morality are the ones who are speaking as if he is the Messiah of God.”

As a side note, Warnock did divorce his wife in 2020 shortly before winning his Senate seat and allegedly ran over her foot during an altercation between the couple that same year.

Warnock continued in his New Yorker interview saying, “I think the question that Dr. King asked all those years ago is especially relevant in this moment: ‘Who really is their God?’”

Are they supposed to back Biden who supports transgenderism being promoted in the public schools down to the elementary school level? Someone who believes biological men should compete in women’s sports? Someone who thinks abortion should be legal up until the moment of birth?

These are not positions that Bible-believing Christians can support.

The book of Genesis says regarding gender, “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.”

Jesus Christ affirmed the existence of two sexes and traditional marriage, quoting from the book of Genesis, saying, “‘Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.’ So they are no longer two but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.”

Perhaps one of the most powerful verses in the Bible regarding the humanity of the unborn child is Jeremiah 1:5 when God says, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you.”

Also King David wrote in the Psalms to God, “Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.”

When speaking to the National Religious Broadcasters convention in February, Trump said, “I really believe it’s the biggest thing missing from this country, the biggest thing. We have to bring back our religion. We have to bring back Christianity.”

“We have to bring back our religion; we have to bring back Christianity in this country!” – President Trump.⁰ Watch President Trump’s NRB Speech: https://t.co/NGJEPz6a34 pic.twitter.com/5l8eWbx6Te — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) February 23, 2024

“The Biden administration wants to do major harm to you. … You cannot let people vote for the Democrats. They’re really wanting to change our whole system of values,” he contended.

Trump offered the example of leftists’ efforts to use their positions in government to redefine gender, which he said his administration would counter in a second term.

“I will also take historic action to fight the toxic poison of gender ideology and restore the timeless truth that God created two genders, male and female,” Trump said. “I will keep men out of women’s sports.”

“I will sign a law preventing child sexual mutilation in all 50 states. No more,” he said.

The former president also promised to establish a task force to fight “anti-Christian bias,” by investigating “all forms of illegal discrimination, harassment and persecution against Christians in America.”

Trump cited the examples of President Joe Biden’s Justice Department targeting Christian pro-life supporters and Catholics.

“We will protect God in our public square,” the Republican presidential candidate further pledged.

“No one will be touching the Cross of Christ under the Trump Administration.” — President Trump at NRB Convention in Nashville, Tennessee pic.twitter.com/MPalmz3AUI — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) February 23, 2024

Trump also noted his unwavering support for Israel and his decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the Golan Heights as belonging to the Jewish state.

These are some of the reasons that Christians back Trump.

Warnock wants to know what God Christians who support Trump worship — the one found in the Bible.

