Geraldo Blames Charlie Kirk's Assassination on Video Game Series 'Halo' in One of the Worst Takes Yet

Geraldo Rivera has a history of bad takes, but his latest might be one of the worst.

On Sunday, Rivera joined liberals in trying to spin Charlie Kirk’s assassination away from liberal ideology and toward anything else.

Rather than blaming the obvious cause — a radical leftist consumed by hate — he pointed to a video game.

Rivera posted on social media platform X about Kirk’s accused killer:

“Whether Tyler Robinson faces a firing squad in Utah for the murder of Charlie Kirk, my guess is the accused killer will probably have been motivated more by Halo and similar fantasy role-play than by substantive political discord. The game features Grunts vs Elites. I’m guessing nobody wants to be an elite.”

That was not a parody. He really wrote that:

Whether Tyler Robinson faces a firing squad in Utah for the murder of Charlie Kirk, my guess is the accused killer will probably have been motivated more by Halo and similar fantasy role-play than by substantive political discord. The game features Grunts vs Elites. I’m guessing… — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 14, 2025

Seriously? Nobody wants to be an “elite” alien on a video game franchise played globally by millions, and that’s why Charlie Kirk — the beloved founder of Turning Point USA — was assassinated?

Anyone who has ever touched a controller knows better. Anyone with a functioning brain with no knowledge of online gaming knows better.

Rivera’s claim makes no sense for two reasons.

First, he clearly has no idea what he’s talking about. Those who have played “Halo” multiplayer know the game’s elites were simply avatars, and some were even allies in the campaign.

Here are images I instantly found on X of two Halo players teaming up — one of them an “elite” and one a “Spartan.”

The reasoning of "This is a Master Chief/Spartan story" for why there aren't playable Elites in #HaloInfinite isn't the right point to communicate IMO Halo 3 was a Master Chief story, it entirely sidelined the Arbiter for him, but featured the most extensive Elite customisation. pic.twitter.com/wwCkNUDguo — Alex Wakeford (@haruspis) March 12, 2021

The elites in Halo are not just fun to play. They are central to the game’s story. The franchise is set in a fictional future where humans defend Earth from aliens.

Second, and most importantly, Rivera is trying to deflect blame from the real issue. This murder was not inspired by science fiction that Rivera has zero knowledge of.

Police and Republican Utah Governor Spencer Cox have been clear that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was radicalized, most likely by gender ideology.

According to the investigators, Robinson fired the shot that struck Kirk in the neck. The suspect was reportedly in a romantic relationship with another man who identified as transgender.

That is the ugly truth the left wants to avoid.

Rivera’s attempt to point at a video game insults the memory of a Christian and a patriot.

Kirk’s life was taken by an ideology that demonizes conservatives as enemies. No amount of Rivera’s nonsense will change that.

