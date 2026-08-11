Geraldo Proves Trump Right, Calls Haiti 'Hell' While Whining About Haitians Being Deported Home

According to the left, other countries are beautiful, wonderful places … except they aren’t, so we should not deport people from those countries back to live there.

Journalist and talk show host Geraldo Rivera used Haiti as the object of his contribution to this mentality in an embarrassing display Sunday. Rivera posted to social media platform X, “Expelling Haitian immigrants is sending them straight to hell.”

Expelling Haitian immigrants is sending them straight to hell. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 9, 2026

Hold on a moment, is Haiti not a magnificent country? That’s what we’ve been told by prominent liberals, after all.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.