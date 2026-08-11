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Geraldo Rivera attends New York City's 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 8, 2025.
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Geraldo Rivera attends New York City's 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 8, 2025. (Joy Malone / Getty Images)

Geraldo Proves Trump Right, Calls Haiti 'Hell' While Whining About Haitians Being Deported Home

 By Samuel Short  August 10, 2026 at 6:00pm
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According to the left, other countries are beautiful, wonderful places … except they aren’t, so we should not deport people from those countries back to live there.

Journalist and talk show host Geraldo Rivera used Haiti as the object of his contribution to this mentality in an embarrassing display Sunday. Rivera posted to social media platform X, “Expelling Haitian immigrants is sending them straight to hell.”

Hold on a moment, is Haiti not a magnificent country? That’s what we’ve been told by prominent liberals, after all.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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