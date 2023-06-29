Share
Geraldo Rivera Says He Quit Fox News After Being Fired from 'The Five' - Reveals Last Appearance

 By Jack Davis  June 29, 2023 at 4:19pm
A week after first announcing that he would no longer be a co-host on the Fox News show “The Five,” longtime TV personality Geraldo Rivera teased a final farewell Thursday in a video he posted to Twitter.

Rivera said the video was shot on the ocean off of Jones Beach on Long Island.

“Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories,” he wrote on his Twitter post.

“It doesn’t look like I’m going to be on ‘The Five,’” Rivera said in the video. “I mean I’m not going to be on ‘The Five.’ I’ve been fired from ‘The Five’ and as a result of that I quit Fox.”

Rivera closed with a promo for his Friday appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“I’ll have more to say about that on ‘Fox & Friends’ tomorrow morning,” he said.

When Rivera announced last week that he was leaving the show, he implied he was remaining with Fox News.

Thursday’s post offered a different explanation from the one Rivera gave the Associated Press last week.

“There has been a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes. It’s not worth it to me,” he said then.

Rivera said he chose to leave “The Five,” but that Fox News “didn’t race after me to say, ‘Geraldo, please come back.’”

The gossip site Radar Online framed the departure as the end of a saga that included “knockdown drag-out fights” between Rivera and co-host Greg Gutfeld, based on what it called an insider it did not name.

“Geraldo and Greg do not get along,” the source told the outlet. “That is obvious to anyone who watches ‘The Five.’ But what people didn’t see on television is how often that tension spilled over to off-the-camera,” the insider said.

Radar Online cited another source as saying Rivera had no support from upper management.

Will Fox News be better without Geraldo Rivera?

“When the tension between Greg and Geraldo spilled from on-air to off-air —and people were forced to pick a side —it came down to choosing between a Fox News stalwart or the future of Fox News. And Greg had the overwhelming backing,” the source said.

In its report, the Los Angeles Times wrote that “Rivera’s departure is likely part of the cost-cutting moves that have been made across the network over the last month.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
