Geraldo Rivera Taken to the Woodshed for Saying ICE Agents Are Not 'Honorable' in Bizarre Screed Against Masks

Some people achieve fame and even rise to powerful positions despite the fact that no one takes them seriously. Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris leap to mind.

In the world of television, the poster boy for this phenomenon might be longtime journalist and political commentator Geraldo Rivera.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, Rivera blasted agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as dishonorable for wearing masks to conceal their identities while enforcing federal immigration laws, thereby calling forth an avalanche of criticism and mockery from other X users.

“Re: ICE. No job requiring you to wear a mask can be honorable, unless you’re a scuba diver or have sleep apnea,” Rivera wrote.

Set aside for a moment the attack on ICE agents’ honor. On the face of it, Rivera’s comment made no sense.

“Are the honorable sleep apnea jobs on Indeed?” one X user hilariously inquired.

Meanwhile, other X users pointed to Rivera’s hypocrisy in light of liberals’ enthusiasm for mask mandates during the COVID era.

Wait, so to be perfectly clear – you’re now ANTI mask when you thought people should be banned from public spaces in 2020 if they didn’t have one? — Trish “the Dish” (@TrishtheSkeptic) October 22, 2025

All of a sudden liberals don’t like masks 🤷‍♂️ — JustinTime (@jusmeski) October 22, 2025

Still others noted the stupidity of Rivera’s comment in light of the many jobs that require masks.

Surgeons/ Doctors/ Nurses wear masks. Factory workers wear masks. Construction workers wear masks. Celebrities disguise themselves with hoodies,etc. the list goes on and on! Stop it! People wear masks for protection! And you know it. Shame on you for singling out law enforcement… — Jane Says (@TFredette2) October 23, 2025

Dumbest post ever. Doctor, dentist, nurse, hazmat officials, football players, the list goes on and on. Think before you post. — Chip Rogers (@realChipRogers) October 23, 2025

Above all, of course, ICE agents wear masks to protect themselves and their families from retribution.

Some, for instance, might have good reasons to fear drug cartels. Either way, they all have very good reasons to fear doxxing, harassment, or worse from violent leftists.

You do realize the cartels would love to target these officers and their families? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 22, 2025

You know exactly why they have to wear masks. You lunatic leftists keep trying to dox them and put their families in danger — The Tim (not that Tim) 🇺🇲 (@Tradindad) October 22, 2025

Their lives are quite literally being threatened by radical extremists. They’re protecting themselves and their families. This is a messed up thing for you to say. — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) October 23, 2025

Impelled by hatred of President Donald Trump, whose administration dares to enforce federal immigration laws, Democrats have demonized ICE agents in disgraceful ways not seen since the anti-police Black Lives Matter madness of 2020.

But one important thing has changed since that dreadful summer when neo-Marxism ran wild in America’s streets. Namely, billionaire businessman Elon Musk bought Twitter and eventually rebranded it as X.

Now, authoritarian liberals cannot censor criticism of their lunacy.

Thus, when Rivera writes something idiotic, as he did on Wednesday, he has nowhere to hide from the well-earned mockery.

