Share
Commentary
Geraldo Rivera attends the 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City on June 8.
Commentary
Geraldo Rivera attends the 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City on June 8. (Joy Malone / Getty Images)

Geraldo Rivera Taken to the Woodshed for Saying ICE Agents Are Not 'Honorable' in Bizarre Screed Against Masks

 By Michael Schwarz  October 23, 2025 at 10:24am
Share

Some people achieve fame and even rise to powerful positions despite the fact that no one takes them seriously. Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris leap to mind.

In the world of television, the poster boy for this phenomenon might be longtime journalist and political commentator Geraldo Rivera.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, Rivera blasted agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as dishonorable for wearing masks to conceal their identities while enforcing federal immigration laws, thereby calling forth an avalanche of criticism and mockery from other X users.

“Re: ICE. No job requiring you to wear a mask can be honorable, unless you’re a scuba diver or have sleep apnea,” Rivera wrote.

Set aside for a moment the attack on ICE agents’ honor. On the face of it, Rivera’s comment made no sense.

“Are the honorable sleep apnea jobs on Indeed?” one X user hilariously inquired.

Do you agree with Geraldo Rivera?

Meanwhile, other X users pointed to Rivera’s hypocrisy in light of liberals’ enthusiasm for mask mandates during the COVID era.

Related:
Geraldo Blames Charlie Kirk's Assassination on Video Game Series 'Halo' in One of the Worst Takes Yet

Still others noted the stupidity of Rivera’s comment in light of the many jobs that require masks.

Above all, of course, ICE agents wear masks to protect themselves and their families from retribution.

Some, for instance, might have good reasons to fear drug cartels. Either way, they all have very good reasons to fear doxxing, harassment, or worse from violent leftists.

Impelled by hatred of President Donald Trump, whose administration dares to enforce federal immigration laws, Democrats have demonized ICE agents in disgraceful ways not seen since the anti-police Black Lives Matter madness of 2020.

But one important thing has changed since that dreadful summer when neo-Marxism ran wild in America’s streets. Namely, billionaire businessman Elon Musk bought Twitter and eventually rebranded it as X.

Now, authoritarian liberals cannot censor criticism of their lunacy.

Thus, when Rivera writes something idiotic, as he did on Wednesday, he has nowhere to hide from the well-earned mockery.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Grotesque Baby-Harvesting Operation Taken Down Thanks to Trump-Created Intel Program, Was Stone's Throw from US Border
Trump Triumphs as Walmart Suspends H-1B Visas Hires - Retailer's Current H-1B Program So Big It Would Have Cost $240 Million
Watch: Trump Reminds Press He's Ending Mail-in Voting - in Fact the Executive Order May Be Ready Right Now
'Antithetical to Christianity': Trump Comes Under Fire for Celebrating a Pagan Holiday in the Oval Office
Watch: Walmart CEO Crushes George Stephanopoulos' Desperate Attempt to Push Anti-Trump Narratives
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation