News
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen holding Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany, on Thursday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen holding Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany, on Thursday. (Georg Wendt / AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Reminded of the 'Pecking Order' During Photo Op with Half a Dozen Parrots

 By The Associated Press  September 24, 2021 at 5:34am
Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel provided a rare splash of color amid Germany’s staid election campaign while visiting a bird park, where she posed with half a dozen parrots.

Not content with the bird feed on offer, one of the rainbow lorikeets took a peck at the long-time German leader’s hand, prompting a theatrical scream from Merkel.


Merkel, who is not running for a fifth term, visited the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania on Thursday to promote the center-right Union bloc’s candidate in the constituency she has held since 1990.

Germany holds a national election Sunday that will determine the composition of parliament.

The strongest party usually ends up leading a new government and will name a new chancellor, who needs to be confirmed by a majority of lawmakers.

Conversation