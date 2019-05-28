SECTIONS
German Government Tells Jews Not To Wear Jewish Headpiece in Wake of Anti-Semitic Attacks

By Jack Davis
Published May 28, 2019 at 8:18am
Modified May 28, 2019 at 8:43am
After a German government official warned Jewish citizens not to wear the traditional kippah cap in public, one leading German newspaper came out with a forceful rebuttal, as did the president of Israel.

“I cannot advise Jews to wear the kippah everywhere, all the time, in Germany,” Felix Klein, Germany’s commissioner on anti-Semitism, said in an interview the Funke regional press group published Saturday. Klein said he had “alas, changed my mind compared to previously.”

Anti-Semitic hate crimes rose 20 percent in Germany last year, according to German data. There were 62 violent anti-Semitic attacks in 2018 compared to 37 in 2017, The Guardian reported.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said the Klein’s comment was “an admittance that, again, Jews are not safe on German soil,” the BBC reported, saying Rivlin was “shocked at the comment.”

“Fears about the security of German Jews are a capitulation to anti-Semitism,” said Rivlin. “We will never submit, will never lower our gaze and will never react to anti-Semitism with defeatism – and expect and demand our allies act in the same way.”

Others agreed with him, including Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, and called for more citizens to wear the traditional Jewish kippah.

Are you concerned about the rise in anti-Semitism?

Klein said his comment reflected the reality of a time when “the lifting of inhibitions and the uncouthness which is on the rise in society” are stoking anti-Semitic actions.

“The internet and social media have largely contributed to this, but so have constant attacks against our culture of remembrance,” he said.

On Monday, the German newspaper Bild waded into the debate by publishing a cut-out kippah cap on its front page.

In a direct response to Klein, the newspaper urged Jewish and non-Jewish readers to cut out the Kippah and wear it everywhere,  CNN reported.

“Wear it, so that your friends and neighbors can see it. Explain to your children what the kippah is,” wrote editor in chief Julian Reichelt. “Post a photograph with the kippah on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. Go out onto the streets with it.”

Reichelt said Klein was wrong about his advice to Jews to abandon the kippah in public.

“To that, there is only one answer: No, that must not be the case. If it is so, and if it stays that way, then we have failed in the face of our history,” he wrote.

“If even one person in our country cannot wear the kippah without putting themselves in danger, then the only answer must be that we all wear the kippah. The kippah belongs to Germany!” he wrote.

Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
