German Prosecutors Accidentally Prove JD Vance's Point About Free Speech in Disturbing '60 Minutes' Interview

Authoritarians in the United States and Europe have stopped trying to conceal their tyrannical inclinations and behavior. And it stands to reason that they would.

After all, the skillful use of small forceps can first expose then remove burrowed parasites.

Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” in one of the most chilling segments viewers will ever see, correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi and three German prosecutors smiled and laughed as they described modern-day Germany’s Gestapo-like crackdowns on online speech, thereby confirming that Vice President J.D. Vance told the truth last week when he used rhetorical tweezers to carefully expose European leaders as parasitical tyrants.

On Friday at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Vance provided numerous examples of European governments’ assaults on free speech.

“Unfortunately, when I look at Europe today, it’s sometimes not so clear what happened to some of the Cold War’s winners,” the vice president told a stunned audience of European tyrants.

As one would expect, the tyrants bristled at Vance’s comments. European leaders and their establishment allies in the United States have spent so many years posing as defenders of “democracy” that they seem to have swallowed their own lies.

In reality, of course, those warmongering tyrants have enriched themselves at the expense of their native-born populations. Moreover, they have impoverished their own people and eroded the very concept of national sovereignty by throwing open their borders to migrants from across the world.

Worst of all, they have propped up their version of “democracy” through totalitarian-style censorship. That proves, of course, that they cannot hold onto power if they allow people to speak freely.

Thus, Alfonsi’s “60 Minutes” feature rates as one of the most disgusting betrayals in the history of journalism.

In fact, it might make America’s few surviving World War II veterans question why they bothered fighting at all.

“In the United States, most of what anyone says, sends, or streams online, even if it’s hate-filled or toxic, is protected by the First Amendment as free speech,” Alfonsi said in an unmistakable tone of dismay during the segment’s introduction.

“But Germany is trying to bring some civility to the World Wide Web,” she added, “by policing it in a way most Americans could never imagine.”

No, in fact, we actually can imagine government officials “policing” the Internet so as to impose what they call “civility.” We, on the other hand, call that “tyranny” because we know that history’s censors have never prioritized “civility.”

Readers may view the entire segment in the YouTube video below. Alfonsi’s once-unfathomable endorsement of censorship appeared at the :21 mark.

For convenience’s sake, “60 Minutes” provided shorter clips of the interview on the social media platform X.

Readers, therefore, might find those clips helpful in highlighting the interview’s most casual and jaw-dropping endorsements of tyranny.

As a primer, imagine Alfonsi sitting across from three members of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s secret police. Then, imagine a “60 Minutes” camera crew following Hitler’s Gestapo on one of its many raids.

In substance, one could not distinguish the behavior of Hitler’s Gestapo from what appears in the following clips.

The first clip, for instance, showed a smiling Alfonsi asking the three prosecutors to describe Germans’ reactions when the police appear at their door.

A bespectacled prosecutor, whose German accent and non-threatening appearance called to mind Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, set the scene.

“So we are here with crimes of talking, posting in Internet,” the Goebbels-esque prosecutor said, referring to a typical comment made by police as they descended on suspects’ residences.

“And the people are surprised that this is really illegal to post these kinds of words,” he added.

“They don’t think it was illegal?” a still-smiling Alfonsi asked.

“No, they don’t think it was illegal,” he replied.

The Goebbels clone then claimed that people do have “free speech,” albeit with “limits.”

In Germany, posting hate speech online is illegal. The law is enforced with pre-dawn police raids. https://t.co/DNAJyNxILt pic.twitter.com/OHvWTVaRjQ — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 17, 2025

Meanwhile, a second clip showed CBS’ cameras embedded with German police as they conducted a pre-dawn raid.

“Inside, six armed officers searched a suspect’s home, then seized his laptop and cellphone,” Alfonsi said, narrating the chilling scene.

“The crime? Posting a racist cartoon online,” she explained moments later.

Then, without stopping to acknowledge or even to notice as much, Alfonsi cheerfully described the tactics of a police state.

“At the exact same time across Germany, more than 50 similar raids played out,” she said.

German state police raid a home, seizing the suspect’s laptop and phone. The crime? Posting a racist cartoon online. https://t.co/4LHUP1ZWrB pic.twitter.com/tEC1N1Nm1L — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 17, 2025

Finally, in a third and lengthier clip, the ever-smiling Alfonsi and the three prosecutorial goons laughed about how “shocked” people are when the authorities confiscate their devices.

In fact, no one laughed harder than Herr Goebbels.

And the authorities have confiscated offenders’ devices. After all, in Germany, one cannot lawfully hurl insults, especially online.

Nor can one re-post fake quotes, for readers allegedly cannot distinguish between truth and falsehood. Thus, they need government prosecutors to protect them — you know, in the name of “civility.”

“In the case of re-posting, it is a crime as well,” an Eva Braun-looking prosecutor said, “because the reader can’t distinguish whether you just invented this or just re-posted it. That’s the same for us.”

Posting or reposting false information in Germany can be a crime, and the punishment for repeat offenders can include jail time. pic.twitter.com/25OLFeLfna — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 17, 2025

Aside from their tyrannical behavior, nothing chills the blood more than watching the prosecutors’ glee as they described victims’ reactions.

Meanwhile, speaking of gleeful, the ever-smiling Alfonsi and her CBS bosses cheerfully enlisted themselves in the service of Gestapo-like tyrants.

Free societies die unless they expose and remove such parasites.

Fortunately, thanks to Vance and others, the authoritarian blood-suckers no longer bother to conceal themselves.

