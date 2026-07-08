German Soccer Fan Breaks Down in Tears Over How Much He Loves America, Was Originally Scared to Visit Because of Media's Depiction of US

While the world flocked to the United States for the love of the sport, there was an unintended outcome in the country hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans everywhere discovered this is a great nation.

From one Japanese fan being in awe that restaurants give customers chips and salsa without asking, to the story of a German man who wept tears in having to depart, there’s no denying the United States leaves an indelible mark on all who visit.

That particular German is Sebastian Krauss. Fox News reported that he came over to support his home nation, disappointingly having to see them lose to Paraguay 4-3 in round 32.

Because of that game, Krauss found himself in Massachusetts, subsequently talking to WBTS and admitting his perception of the United States was completely false.

Krauss had to pause, wiping tears away with his jersey. “I’ve fallen in love with this country, and this was so emotional I even cried in the stadium.”

“To be honest, I was a bit scared or had the fear to travel to the United States,” he said.

“News about shootings and criminals and that the country’s not safe.”

The station then cut to footage of Krauss riding with a group of Bostonians who gave him a lift to his hotel one evening.

“Americans are not rude, Germans are not rude,” he said.

“If we are together, we can achieve great things.”

Our reputation has undeniably been tarnished by leftist politicians and media outlets, but they cannot conceal the truth from people who see greatness with their own eyes.

Krauss’ longing to stay here is a reminder of how truly blessed every American is to be born here.

We enjoy a degree of peace, prosperity, and freedom unrivaled throughout the world, both now and compared to any other time in history.

In Krauss’ country, you cannot even freely view media the state deems offensive.

June saw the release of “Citizen Vigilante,” a film about a former U.S. Army officer who relocates to Europe after an inheritance and goes on a vigilante spree against criminal immigrant populations and officials who protect them. German director Uwe Boll revealed that Germany refused to give the film a rating, effectively banning the project.

“The rating system refused to give us a rating, so now you can only watch it if you bring in a Blu-ray from Austria or Switzerland,” Boll said.

We have a freedom we often take for granted — but never forget, it is truly a blessing from almighty God to be an American.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.