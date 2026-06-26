Germany Bans Film on Vigilante Who Kills Violent Illegals, So Elon Posts Whole Movie on X for Free... for the Entire Planet

X owner Elon Musk has proven once again why his purchase of the platform formerly known as Twitter was indispensable for free speech and the survival of Western civilization.

Last Friday marked the release of “Citizen Vigilante,” starring actor Armie Hammer as Michael Sanders — a former United States Army officer who moves to Europe, taking matters into his own hands to address the crisis of migrant populations that rape and murder Europeans under the protection of public officials who facilitate their entry.

The film’s relevancy is obvious to anyone following the state of Europe today, as mass migration from Africa and the Islamic world has created this scenario on that continent.

Director and writer Uwe Boll, a German, commented on his native country’s decision not to give the film a rating, which effectively banned it.

“The rating system refused to give us a rating, so now you can only watch it if you bring in a Blu-ray from Austria or Switzerland,” he said in comments to Variety Magazine reported by the United Kingdom’s Telegraph.

“And I think they did that on purpose. It was a deliberate censorship decision. I hired a lawyer to complain about it, but we lost in a six-two vote as I was told that the film was inciting violence against migrants,” he said.

Without a way to watch the film, Germans were left in a dilemma. Musk had the answer — and now the entire film is free on X for the world.

Commentator and podcaster Stephen Miller summed up the sequence of events plainly on X.

“Germany: You can’t watch this film. It’s banned.”

“Elon Musk: Posts entire film on main.”

The film can be found in Musk’s post here. The viewer should be advised there is strong language and some scenes of nudity.

Multiple trailers have also circulated on X.

OFFICIAL MOVIE TRAILER

The film Citizen Vigilante (2026), directed by Uwe Boll and starring Armie Hammer. Available on :

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV

On X too. pic.twitter.com/0ZzVvwfHpI — Scoop Québec Uncut News (@ScoopQCnews) June 25, 2026

In another scene, Sanders confronts a migrant family. After the father explains that the Quran justifies the abhorrent treatment of American and European women, Sanders tells him, “I don’t think it was the good ones that got out of your country. I think it was the bad ones.”

“And I think you brought with you your archaic value system and your commitment to religion over democracy and over anything else, including the rule of law.”

Citizen Vigilante (2026), an Apple/Amazon film, follows a white man taking the law into his own hands, hunting immigrants, especially asylum seekers for rapes and pedophilia in host country. A far right effort to raise awareness about mass immigration fatigue and frustration. pic.twitter.com/DnwfhNeFsE — Vanta Logik (@Vanta_Logik) June 25, 2026

It’s not hard to see why German officials don’t want this film being shown.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel remarked in 2015, “wir schaffen das,” or “we can do this,” in regard to accepting migrants from the Middle East and North Africa in response to political instability in those regions.

It has been a disaster for native Germans and Europeans more broadly.

The film is not fantasy, but a filmmaker’s portrayal of a crisis in which migrant men — motivated by Islam — abuse, traffick, and rape European women.

The German officials banning this film have played the role of the officials in the movie well — they’ve sided with the criminals. The film is a warning of what could happen next if governments do not address this crisis.

Musk is the ultimate enemy of censorship, continuing to prove himself a bulwark against globalist authoritarianism.

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