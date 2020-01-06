Gervais Blasts Hollywood Elite to Their Faces at Golden Globes: 'You Know Nothing About the Real World'

Comedian Ricky Gervais scorched Hollywood on Sunday night with his opening monologue for the Golden Globe Awards, dishing out a dose of mockery to those who push their political opinions.

“Apple roared into the TV game with ‘The Morning Show,’ a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” he said as he opened a riff on Hollywood hypocrisy.

“Well, you say you’re woke, but the companies you work for in China — I mean, unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?” he said.

Gervais continued by saying the evening’s acceptance speeches should be devoid of politics.

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech,” he said. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.

“So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f—off.”

Earlier in his monologue, Gervais reminded his audience to have a sense of humor.

“Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon and there’s no sequel, so remember that,” he said.

“But you all look lovely all dolled up. You came here in your limos. I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” Gervais said. “No, shush.”

Given that the event was part of Hollywood, the subject of sexual misconduct could not be far off.

“Tonight isn’t just about the people in front of the camera. In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world,” he said. “People from every background.

“But they all have one thing in common: They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He’s coming for ya. He’s coming for ya.”

Twitter had a lot to say about the performance.

I know so many of us here on. twitter have been cheering ⁦@rickygervais⁩’ epic performance last night. But the Hollywood elite was definitely triggered. Dig this review: https://t.co/Ts9mnF7jFT — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) January 6, 2020

😲 😂😂😂 👏👏👏👏👏 I have refused to watch awards shows for over a decade because of the hypocritical,virtue signalling actors and their speeches. I can’t believe I missed this epic takedown of all of them by Ricky Gervais.👇 Twitter, sometimes you’re awesome. https://t.co/lWrIRh4XzZ — Maria K. (@MariaK46861456) January 6, 2020

Gervais bemoaned the state of movie-making.

“All the best actors have jumped to Netflix, HBO. And the actors who just do Hollywood movies now do fantasy-adventure nonsense. They wear masks and capes and really tight costumes. Their job isn’t acting anymore. It’s going to the gym twice a day and taking steroids, really. Have we got an award for most ripped junky? No point, we’d know who’d win that,” he said.

Traditional humor to jab celebrities was not entirely absent.

“‘The Irishman’ was amazing,” Gervais said. “It was amazing. It was great. Long, but amazing.

“It wasn’t the only epic movie. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, ‘Come on, Leo, mate. You’re nearly 50-something.'”

