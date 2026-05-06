How to Get the Critical Medications Recommended by Dr. Peter McCullough

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We know what the globalists did before to keep power — and we know they will do whatever they can to get power again.

That makes the months before the midterms a potentially very dangerous time for Americans.

Dr. Peter McCullough and his expert colleagues at The Wellness Company have the prescription medications you need to stay safe from bird flu, COVID, run-of-the-mill flu, or whatever the globalists cook up next!

Where to Get Medications Dr. McCullough Recommends

Dr. McCullough and his colleagues continue to make adjustments to their Contagion Kit to keep you and your family healthy and safe:

The Wellness Company has expanded the black Contagion Home Kit to include CDC-recommended oseltamivir, which exerts its antiviral activity by inhibiting the activity of the viral neuraminidase enzyme found on the surface of avian influenza, thereby preventing budding from the host cell, viral replication, and infectivity. In adult seasonal influenza it is modestly effective; however, it is optimized by starting on the first day of symptoms or used as chemoprophylaxis in close contacts. Therefore, it must be in the house, at the ready with the Wellness Company Contagion Kit. This medication, plus access to more intensive options zanamivir, baloxavir, and antibiotics, comes through the telemedicine offering with the kit. Oseltamivir will be helpful to have on hand for seasonal influenza during the usual winter flu season.

It is Time to be Prepared

Unlike before, you don’t have to be caught unprepared.

The Wellness Company and its great doctors — like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Drew, Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Jim Thorp — are regularly in the media fighting against the broken medical establishment.

Dr. Thorp, one of the nation’s leading critics of corrupt Big Pharma, believes that now, more than ever, people should be prepared for the next pandemic:

“I’ve strongly recommended “stockpiling” critical medications including antibiotics since the turn of the century. This has been an incredible investment as many friends, family, and patients have benefited. Now, this recommendation is even more crucial.”

The Wellness Company and its prescription Contagion Kits are the gold standard when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy.

The ultimate safeguard for your health.

Be ready for the next crisis. This Contagion Kit contains an assortment of life-saving medications — including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. The Contagion Kit also includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This kit is prescription-only — you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase, and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Contagion Kit.

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg — 12 tablets

Budesonide 0.5 mg/2 mL — 10 vials (plus nebulizer included)

Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg -20 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg — 25 tablets

Oseltamivir 75 mg (generic Tamiflu™) — 10 tablets

1 Contagion Kit Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Contagion Kit:

This is the perfect emergency kit at the perfect price. Every home should have this for peace of mind. – Rebecca B. This is absolutely great! I encourage everyone to buy one of these for emergencies!! – Melody H. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I am thankful to have it. – Phyllis T.

Don’t be caught unprepared for whatever the globalists send our way!

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

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