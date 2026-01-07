'Get The F*ck Out!': Minneapolis Mayor Loses It, Demands ICE Leave After Fatal Shooting of Car Ramming Suspect

Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis demanded Wednesday that the federal government cease immigration enforcement operations in the city after a deadly shooting involving a federal agent.

A United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman during an operation. Frey accused the Trump administration of “sowing chaos” in the city before demanding ICE’s departure.

“We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ICE presence in Minneapolis,” Frey raged during a news conference. “Not only is this a concern that we had internally, we’ve been talking about it.”

“They are not here to cause safety in this city. What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust,” Frey continued. “They are ripping families apart, they are sowing chaos on our streets and in this case, quite literally killing people. So, they are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video for myself, I want to tell everybody directly: that is bulls**t. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.”



Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the scene after the shots were fired, Fox 9 News, a Minneapolis TV station, reported. Frey delivered a demand to ICE during the press conference.

“ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism,” Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin posted on X. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.”

#BREAKING: Second video shows fatal ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/qpt9i8yFrC — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 7, 2026

“I have a message for ICE, to ICE: Get the f*ck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in the city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite,” Frey claimed. “People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart. Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy, are being terrorized, and now somebody is dead.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.