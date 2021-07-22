Throughout his career, President Joe Biden has flip-flopped on important policy issues ranging from abortion to immigration. One issue he has never budged on, however, is gun control.

As a senator in 1993, Biden supported the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, according to his presidential campaign website. The bill formally established the background check system for purchasing a firearm.

In 1994, Biden and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California “secured the passage of 10-year bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

Known as the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, the bill failed to define what constitutes an “assault weapon,” which is essentially a meaningless term.

Despite the fact that this 1994 bill was almost certainly unconstitutional, Biden champions it as one of his greatest accomplishments as a senator. To be fair, his list of “accomplishments” during his nearly 50-year political career is stunningly short.

Before Biden was elected in 2020, his website promised he would “defeat the NRA again.” He sees the NRA not as an organization founded on constitutional values, but rather as an enemy.

It should not be all that surprising, then, that Biden has begun his presidency with extreme animosity toward guns and gun owners.

During his campaign, Biden said he would fight to keep “weapons of war” out of the hands of the public. He presumably meant that rifles such as AR-15s should be banned, which he arbitrarily calls “assault weapons.”

Like many leftists, Biden has been unable to provide any real evidence as to why guns such as AR-15s are more dangerous than other weapons such as handguns. They clearly look scarier, though, so that must mean they are bad.

The reality is that Biden has no issue banning all guns, and AR-15s have simply provided an easy talking point to mask his radical anti-gun agenda. At a CNN town hall on Wednesday, he accidentally said the quiet part out loud.

“The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon — whether it’s a 9 mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous,” he said. “I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things.”

They’re not hiding their intentions. Joe Biden says he wants to ban handguns — not merely AR-15s like their previous dishonest talking points suggested. Watch Biden stumble through this town hall answer. pic.twitter.com/DI3CDTN1wL — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 22, 2021

Biden openly admitted that he wants to ban the sale of not only rifles but also certain handguns. That is vastly different from his public rhetoric during the campaign, yet it is a sentiment he has probably always held.

He went on to say people committing crimes with these weapons are “acquiring them illegally.” As a result, he said he plans to have the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives “go after the gun shops that are not abiding by the law of doing background checks.”

You see, it’s not the criminals killing people who are the real problem. It must be those evil gun shops that Biden thinks wish to further gun violence in America.

This is the same line of thinking Biden used at the beginning of his diatribe, when he said “crime is down, gun violence and murder rates are up.”

Sure, if you eliminate the exact type of crime that is running rampant in the country, then crime is down. Crazy how that works.

Biden wishes to separate the ideas of “crime” and “gun violence” as a way to diffuse responsibility for the skyrocketing crime rates. Instead of addressing a crime problem largely fueled by leftist policies in major cities, he wants to pretend the gun shops are the real problem.

The places where gun violence is extremely high are not Republican states, as the left would have you believe. Instead, gun crime is out of control in cities like Chicago and New York, where the gun laws are already restrictive.

In order to address the crime problem in America, Biden needs to examine the policies leading to these issues. As of right now, he would rather just blame guns.

