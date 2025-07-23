Share
Commentary
First lady Melania Trump arrives to attend the opening night of "Les Miserables" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on June 11.
Commentary
First lady Melania Trump arrives to attend the opening night of "Les Miserables" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on June 11. (Alex Wroblewski - AFP / Getty Images)

Get Ready for a Name Change: Big Kennedy Center Change Will Honor Melania if GOP Rep Gets His Way

 By Samuel Short  July 23, 2025 at 9:41am
Share

The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., could be getting a name change to its opera house, but not everyone is thrilled with that news.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday, Republicans in the House Appropriations Committee are looking to change the name to the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House.”

First lady Melania Trump is an honorary chair of the Kennedy Center’s board as tradition dictates.

The committee adopted the proposal 33-25 after Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson put it forward as an amendment to a bill funding several agencies for fiscal year 2026.

Simpson said on the decision, “This is an excellent way to recognize [Melania Trump’s] support and commitment to promoting the arts, and I would encourage members to vote for this Republican en bloc amendment.”

The left-leaning outlet is not as elated as some Republicans are about the change.

Should the Kennedy Center Opera House be named for Melania Trump?

Travis Andrews and Kara Voght wrote, “Since its opening in 1971, a bipartisan tone has predominated at the Kennedy Center, where crowds have often drawn in arts patrons from across the political spectrum.

“Its board of trustees members were generally split between Republicans and Democrats, until February when President Donald Trump fired board members who had been appointed by President Joe Biden and replaced them with his own. The trustees then voted him in as president of the Kennedy Center board.”

If the bill becomes law, making the name change official, it would be a “further blurring of the center and the Trump administration,” Andrews and Voght argued.

All of a sudden, leftists are worried about political proliferation in places tradition has kept insulated for them.

Where was this fear during the George Floyd riots in 2020 when every major media outlet, sports team, and brand were giving their opinion on racism?

Although the Washington Post noted the Eisenhower Theater, the Opera House, and the Concert Hall have never seen a name change, this is pretty mild compared to a massive Black Lives Matter street mural supporting violence and rioting or a month of the year celebrating debauchery à la “pride month.”

Related:
Lip Reader Catches the Sweet Comment Trump Made to Melania During Club World Cup Final

On another note, shouldn’t the left and Democrats be celebrating the name change?

Democratic Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree said, “[Republicans] snuck in, I think, something that is slightly divisive,” but what is divisive about honoring a successful immigrant from Slovenia?

Aren’t we supposed to be accepting immigrants and their contributions to this country?

The first lady seems like a great example of an immigrant to celebrate.

Perhaps if Simpson had proposed the name become the “Kilmar Abrego Garcia Opera House,” after a man the Department of Homeland Security referred to as an “MS-13 gang member, illegal alien from El Salvador, and suspected human trafficker,” the left would be singing a different tune.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Get Ready for a Name Change: Big Kennedy Center Change Will Honor Melania if GOP Rep Gets His Way
LeBron 2028? NBA Star Appears in Presidential Election Odds After Polymarket Debut
Trump Firings Hit Massive Total: Federal Workforce Plummets By Over 22000
Illegal Alien Claimed She Was Illegally Kidnapped by ICE - Then the Surveillance Footage Was Located
"It Took 19 Hours to Post Anything" - Watch Chip Roy Bury NPR on Pitiful Public Radio Funding Defense
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation