It Gets Worse: Dem Senate Candidate Who Got Nazi Tattoo Once Bragged About Perverse Act in Portable Toilets

One of the more peculiar topics in current American politics actually emanates from sleepy little Maine.

The Pine Tree State, like all 49 of its peers, is getting ready for what should be a raucous and hotly contested November midterm election.

And in one Senate race in the state, one of the Democratic candidates is starting to become a household name — for all the wrong reasons.

Perhaps most infamously, Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner was outed for something that most would assume is an automatic disqualification among the more progressive Democrats.

In short, Platner apparently had a Nazi tattoo.

And despite the initial fervor over the contemptible symbology, most of it died down after Platner came out with this:

Years ago I got a skull and crossbones tattoo with my buddies in the Marine Corps. I was appalled to learn it closely resembled a Nazi symbol. I altered it yesterday, into something that isn’t deeply offensive to my core beliefs. I am very sorry to all of you who had to… pic.twitter.com/RQSiRsrTiC — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) October 22, 2025

“Years ago I got a skull and crossbones tattoo with my buddies in the Marine Corps,” he posted in October 2025, shortly after the scandal first erupted.

He added, “I was appalled to learn it closely resembled a Nazi symbol. I altered it yesterday, into something that isn’t deeply offensive to my core beliefs. I am very sorry to all of you who had to contemplate a symbol of hate over the past 48 hours.”

Well, there’s a new controversy hounding Platner now. And while it may not be as deeply offensive as Nazi imagery, it’s still not painting the best public image for a person whose livelihood largely depends on optics.

According to Fox News, Platner’s since-deleted Reddit account was apparently responsible for putting up some heinously bizarre — and graphic — posts.

Amid a bevy of unearthed posts, it was alleged that Platner’s account would post about masturbating in portable toilets, as well as vulgar graffiti in military restrooms.

One 2017 post reads: “I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas****er… that blue water smell conditioned me.”

Perhaps even more strangely, Platner also saw fit to report on vulgar bathroom graffiti, particularly from his time serving the country.

In one of the more brazen examples, Platner would use terms like “beautiful” and “engorged and veiny” to describe crude drawings of penises in bathrooms.

Platner had previously waved off his Reddit controversies as “a joke.”

It remains to be seen if this latest revelation will have any major bearing on Platner’s primary race against Democratic candidate David Costello. The primary will be in June.

The winner of that primary will challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

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