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People attend a protest about the police's handling of the arrest of Henry Nowak at Southampton Central Police Station on June 2, 2026, in Southampton, England.
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People attend a protest about the police's handling of the arrest of Henry Nowak at Southampton Central Police Station on June 2, 2026, in Southampton, England. (Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)

It Gets Worse - Family of Henry Nowak's Murderer Was Just in Court on Alarming Illegal Weapons Charges and Another Injustice Took Place

 By Samuel Short  June 4, 2026 at 4:24am
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More details are coming out about 18-year-old Henry Nowak’s murderer, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa.

Digwa stabbed Nowak to death in December 2025, with body camera footage from that evening sparking outrage as police handcuffed the young man as he pleaded with them. Digwa stood over his victim, having lied about being the victim of a racist attack by Nowak.

The moment encapsulated the two-tier police system the United Kingdom has become notorious for — treat white Brits one way, treat non-white non-Christians another way.

For Digwa, the BBC reported Tuesday he will serve a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years.

Now, ITV News has reported the Digwa family has also been in trouble with the law.

Digwa, along with his father Moga Singh, 52, and Gurpreet Digwa, 27, face six counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

The weapons listed were a baton, a machete, a flick knife, a sword, kusari, and knuckledusters.

Should judges be punished when those they let out on bail commit crimes?

Defense attorney Harmail Gill asked to adjourn for a month so both the prosecution and the defense could consider the charges.

Chair of the Magistrates Jennifer Pitt adjourned, deciding the brother and father could be released on unconditional bail while Digwa would remain behind bars after his murder conviction.

Why would Pitt allow his family members to walk free with a slew of weapons charges and with the events of December in mind?

Keep in mind Digwa’s mother, Kiran Kaur, was also found guilty of charges relating to the December murder.

The Indian Express reported that Kaur, a 53-year-old Indian national, was convicted of assisting an offender after helping her son hide the murder weapon, a kirpan knife that Digwa kept on his person as a Sikh.

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Backwards leftist thinking in the justice system only creates a less safe society.

It is recklessness motivated by a warped compassion — compassion for the wrong people.

Scottish economist Adam Smith said, “Mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent.”

The truly humane thing to do — not simply in the case of the Digwa family but as a standard in the British legal system — would be to punish the guilty. Punitive justice for the murderers, rapists, traffickers, and dangerous people like this is the right course.

This is truly humane, because it preserves the humanity of the masses who do not wish to live among them, fearing for their lives.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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