After Getting Name of the G7 Wrong, Biden Immediately Tells Audience His Expertise Is Foreign Policy

Oh no, Joe. Former Vice President Joe Biden may currently be atop the Democratic pile of 2020 presidential contenders, but he just can’t seem to stop putting his foot in his mouth.

The gaffe-prone politician just made yet another head-scratching mistake while speaking about the Group of Seven, commonly called the “G7.” It’s been all over the headlines: The G7 conference just wrapped up in France, and involved world leaders from the seven most advanced economies in the world.

Considering that even a casual viewer of the news knows this, it’s a bit puzzling that Biden doesn’t.

The presidential candidate just called the conference by the wrong name, before ironically boasting about his foreign policy expertise.

“You know, we’re in a position now where, if you think about it, [Trump] just came back from the G8,” Biden said while speaking in Virginia on Tuesday.

“I’m going to say something that will not take as much time, but it’s gonna sound too self-serving: If I have any expertise, it’s in American foreign policy,” Biden bragged. “It’s what I’ve done my whole career.”

The conference hasn’t been called “G8” for the last five years. Russia was dis-invited back in 2014, and “G7” has been the name since then. Biden ought to know this, since he was vice president during several of those important G7 meetings.

That may seem like a minor thing, but it has been a point of contention in recent years. After all, it was Trump who has indicated his willingness to re-invite Russia to the table and restore the G8, a proposal that has been met with skepticism by some on the left.

And it’s only the latest in a long list of strange mistakes and miscues from Biden. The 76-year-old has been under scrutiny for seeming confused during important campaign events, which isn’t really something you want from a man who seeks to be commander in chief.

Over the weekend, for example, he seemingly forgot which state he was in. Then there was the time he couldn’t remember the decade in which Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. were famously assassinated.

Biden has always made gaffes by the bushel, but some his recent ones suggest the kind of memory loss associated with senility. E.G: This one, plus forgetting remembering he was not vp when meeting Parkland students, twice confusing Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher. https://t.co/WpXDd0XVQL — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 24, 2019

How about the two different times that Biden mixed up Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher, who has been dead for half a decade? He made a similar gaffe by not knowing where two major mass shootings — in El Paso and in Dayton — had occurred, believing that the latter is somewhere in Michigan.

RELATED: Joe Biden Caught Telling Fabricated War Story

At a fundraiser on Sunday, Joe Biden referred to mass shootings in “Houston today” and Michigan yesterday, @LAWinkley reports. The shootings were in Dayton and El Paso, respectively. pic.twitter.com/EvppvklkvZ — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 5, 2019

Now, none of this is meant to be cruel or unfair to Biden. Running for president is hard, and it isn’t that unheard of for a candidate to mix up campaign stops. Hey, Barack Obama apparently thought there were 57 states.

But when it happens over and over (and over), you have to start wondering if something more serious is going on. Considering the former VP’s age and the power held by any president, it would be unwise to ignore this.

