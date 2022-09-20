Getting Ready for a GOP House in 2023: New Articles of Impeachment Introduced Against Joe Biden

Americans who understand the cancer that the Biden presidency has created in the country might have given up hope of finding a permanent cure any time soon.

But thanks to Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene, they know that there’s at least a treatment.

And if the midterm elections go the Republicans’ way in November, the country could be seeing a lot more doses of it in the next two years.

Greene on Monday introduced an impeachment resolution against President Joe Biden — at least the third time in the two years that Biden has been in office that an impeachment attempt has been officially brought to the House, and the second time Greene herself has been doing the bringing.

The three articles in Green’s resolution relate to Biden’s manipulation of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the vast storehouse of crude oil the American government keeps on hand ostensibly for use in dire national emergencies.

For Biden and his Democratic Party, however, the outlook for the midterm elections — amid defeat abroad, rampant inflation at home, a growing illegal immigration crisis and tyrannical abuse of the powers of the presidency — has constituted a political emergency.

And it’s one Biden has no problem draining the American oil reserve to try to solve.

In a Twitter post published Monday, Greene called him out on it, specifically citing the sales of the oil to foreign nations, including China:

No President should be selling the American people’s oil to our enemies. Joe Biden is creating a national security crisis and a national energy emergency. He must be impeached.#ImpeachBiden pic.twitter.com/yDwO1yZlXu — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) September 19, 2022

“No president of the United States should be doing this to the American people,” Greene said in a video, standing on the steps of the Capitol. “It’s going to create a national emergency crisis, and that’s exactly what President Joe Biden is doing.”

Greene previously introduced a resolution of impeachment against Biden in Jan. 21, 2021, one day into the disaster that the Biden presidency has become.

That resolution focused on Biden’s activities as vice president, including assisting his drug-addled, high-living son, Hunter, with various business interests in Ukraine, as well as China.

In September of last year, Rep. Bob Gibbs of Ohio introduced an impeachment resolution citing Biden’s cowardly, lying abandonment of Afghanistan to the tender mercies of Taliban terrorists.

That resolution also cited Biden’s obstinate refusal to administer the law — in direct conflict with his oath to “faithfully execute the Office of the President of the United States.”

It included the illegal immigration crisis that he created, his disgraceful decision to keep a COVID-19 related eviction moratorium in place until the Supreme Court slapped his hand and the deadly, chaotic and humiliating withdrawal of United States from Afghanistan.

With the possible exception of Greene’s first resolution — impeaching a president for actions committed before he took office is a questionable proposition — any one of the reasons cited by Greene or Gibbs would be considered more than enough to impeach a president who had “Republican” after his name

(Though its doubtful any Republican who wasn’t named “John Kasich” would come close to qualifying.)

And they don’t even consider Biden’s more recent outrages, such as his weaponization of the Justice Department — with the help of malevolent Attorney General Merrick Garland — against American citizens, as well as the man who is currently his most likely rival for the presidency in 2024.

They don’t consider his theft of what could be up to $1 trillion from the country’s treasury to pay for an unconstitutional bailout for those who took out loans for their education that will now, pending an inevitable court challenge, be repaid by taxpayers. Most of whom are worse off than most of the debtors they’re going to be relieving.

No American can forget that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats decided in 2019 to actually impeach then-President Donald Trump on the flimsiest of reasons, with the thinnest of majorities, so the precedent is already set.

If a Republican majority is sworn in with the new Congress in January 2023, it’s a given that impeachment resolutions are going to get consideration — whether introduced by Greene, Gibbs or some other member of the GOP. (Passage is a different story, of course.)

It’s almost equally a given that no matter which party controls a majority in the Senate after the midterms, Democrats will have enough seats to block an impeachment from getting the two-thirds vote to convict.

But that doesn’t mean the effort is in vain.

Even taking partisanship into account, no honest American can see the Biden administration as anything other than the disaster that it is – one unequaled by the worst administrations before it.

His desertion of Afghanistan to the Taliban and the embarrassing duplicity that surrounded equals or exceeds the ignominy of Jimmy Carter’s incompetence during the Iran-hostage crisis. His cynical, near-criminal use of the Justice Department and the FBI against political opponents and average Americans is far worse than the excesses of the IRS during the Obama years.

No Republican president, including the much-maligned — and very much resigned — Richard Nixon, has ever compiled anything like the record of malfeasance and outright criminality of Joe Biden in less than 24 months.

One of the most famous phrases to come out of the downfall of Richard Nixon was the one that described the Watergate scandal as a “cancer on the presidency” (a slight variation on the original wording used by Nixon White House Counsel John Dean).

In the United States under the Biden presidency, the cancer is the administration itself – a viper’s nest of authoritarians operating under the aegis of a doddering, almost certainly corrupt figurehead who can’t be trusted to know his own name half the time, much less be responsible for the malicious machinations of the vast bureaucracy that is operating in his name.

Nothing Donald Trump did in the White House — nothing he was even accused of doing — rivals the malignant threat of the Biden White House and the modern incarnation of the Democratic Party to the system of government they appear intent on destroying.

And if it takes weekly doses of impeachment therapy to remind Democrats and the American public that this cancer can be defeated, then the House GOP should be more than willing to oblige.

The life of the American Republic — a body politic birthed and nurtured by some of the greatest minds that ever lived — may very well demand it.

